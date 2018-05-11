CROSBY
In a battle of the Indians, the Port Neches-Groves (PN-G) Indians and the Santa Fe Indians faced off in Game 2 of their area playoff series at the neutral Ballparks at Crosby, and PN-G evened the series with a 6-3 win Friday.
Santa Fe won the first game in the best-of-three series, 4-1. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. today at Crosby.
PN-G saw two runners take base in the bottom of the first inning but failed to bring them home.
Blain Nelson led off the top of the third for Santa Fe and was the first on base with a walk for Santa Fe. A successful bunt by Caden Rogers and an error by PN-G led to the first score of the game. Santa Fe closed out the top half of the third inning with two runs.
Pinch runner Nick Nguyen stole home for PN-G in the bottom of the fourth, tying it up 2-2.
An error by PN-G’s shortstop allowed Tyler Martin to get on base. Grant Pfaff earned a double with a hit that landed just outside of the infield. With the bases loaded in the top of the fifth and the score still tied 2-2, Rome Shubert was hit by a pitch, driving Pfaff home and the score was 3-2, Santa Fe.
Carson Roccaforte picked up a single for PN-G in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Hranicky took first after being walked. Khristian Curtis knocked one deep into right field and then an error by Santa Fe brought all runners home, and PN-G took the lead, 5-3.
Cameron Stansbury was hit by a pitch followed up by Brandon Petix hitting a single. Another error by Santa Fe lead to another run for PN-G.
Martin hit a line drive out to center field, picking up a single in the top half of the seventh inning, but the joy was short-lived, as PN-G was able to close out the game.
