With the dust settled from UIL regional meets across the state, Galveston County will be sending seven individuals and five different relay teams to compete at the state track and field championships on May 11-12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
CLASS 6A
At the Region III-6A regional meet at Turner Stadium in Humble, athletes from Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson qualified for the state championships.
Dickinson’s Chris Welch was solid gold in the triple jump with an outrageous clearance of 51 feet, 4.5 inches (nearly 3 feet better than the next best triple jump) and also qualified for state with third-place finish in the long jump (23 feet, 3.25 inches). Koi Johnson will be representing Dickinson for the third straight year in the girls triple jump after winning gold at the regional meet (39 feet, 11.5 inches).
Clear Falls’ Briana Garcia will be headed to state courtesy of a silver-medal finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles (42.63 seconds). Also headed to state with a silver medal at the regional meet for the Knights will be the girls 4x400-meter relay team of Kennedy Wade, Afiah Braithwaite, Destiny Muckelroy and Chermariea Hardy (3:43.35).
For Clear Springs, Kirk Collins was a silver medalist in the boys 110-meter hurdles (14.23 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (37.30 seconds) and will compete in both runs at state.
CLASS 3A
Meanwhile in Waco, the Region III-3A regional meet saw athletes from both Hitchcock and La Marque qualify for state.
Hitchcock’s girls 4x100-meter (48.66 seconds) and 4x200-meter (1:45.24) relay teams both qualified for state at the regional meet with gold-medal and silver-medal finishes, respectively, at regionals. Selena Goodman, Breanna Birdow, Majesty Otems and Chrishauna McDaniel make up the 4x100-meter and 200-meter teams. Birdow also will compete at state in the triple jump (35 feet, 5 inches) after a second-place showing at regionals.
Jackeria Woodkins won gold in both the girls 200-meter dash (25.38 seconds) and 400-meter run (57.28 seconds) to represent the Coogs at state.
CLASS 1A
In the Region IV-1A meet, High Island qualified to relay teams and a sprinter for the state meet.
Nate Jackson won gold in the boys 100-meter dash (11.29 seconds), and the boys 4x100-meter relay team. The relay teams consist of Jackson, Derek DeMoss, Billy Palmer and Kade Meyers.
