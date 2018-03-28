A total of nine Galveston County teams will be competing in the first round of the UIL boys and girls soccer playoffs today and Friday, and the following is a look at some of the most intriguing matchups.
BOYS
Matches to watch:
Clear Creek vs. Alief Elsik — It’ll be the ultimate David vs. Goliath in this one when the Clear Creek Wildcats, fourth-place finishers in District 24-6A, take on the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school soccer team, Elsik, at 7:30 p.m. today on the Rams’ home turf of Crump Stadium.
In order to shock the soccer world and move onto the the second round of the playoffs, all 11 Wildcats on the pitch — led by Jason Keyzer, Kaden Lovett, Josh Rodriguez and Ronaldo Gonzalez — will need to be on the top of their games.
Elsik has compiled a 17-0-2 record on the season with 72 total goals scored, including a whopping 30 from Mayno Linares. Other key players on the diverse Rams team include Layee Kromah and Edgar Renteria.
Friendswood vs. Brazoswood — A slumping Friendswood Mustangs squad will look to right the ship against a talented Brazoswood team in their bi-district match 5:30 p.m. today at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Mustangs, the third-place finisher in District 24-6A, ended the season on the wrong end of consecutive 1-0 shutouts, and their offense hasn’t produced more than one goal in a match since a 2-1 win over Clear Falls on Feb. 23.
On the plus side, Friendswood’s defense had eight shutouts and only conceded more than one goal twice in 14 district matches, and in the playoffs, a strong defense is often even more vital than in the regular season. Brazoswood, on the other hand, only had four shutouts in 12 district games.
Friendswood’s defense will have its hands full, though, with a fairly balanced Brazoswood (District 23-6A runner-up) attack headed up by leading scorers Jesus Lemus and Kenneth Almendares.
Other playoff matches:
• Dickinson (runner-up, District 24-6A) vs. Alief Taylor (third place, District 24-6A), 7 p.m. today at Sam Vitzanza Stadium
• Texas City (runner-up, District 23-5A) vs. Houston Waltrip (third place, District 24-5A), 5:30 p.m. today at The Rig
GIRLS
Matches to watch:
Clear Falls vs. Brazoswood — The Clear Falls Knights will enter this one 7:30 p.m. today at Joe Raitano Field as the big underdog on paper, but as their playoff run last year showed, any team with a great goalkeeper has a fighting chance in the postseason, and the Knights will have that in their favor with star sophomore keeper Maddy Anderson.
Anderson led the Knights on a run three rounds deep into the postseason last year, which included a first-round upset of a Pearland team coming off an impressive regular season.
The District 23-6A champion Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers went undefeated in their district schedule and only have three losses, overall, on the season. Players to watch include Connor Barker leading the attack and Bailey Bowers anchoring the defense.
Clear Springs vs. Pearland Dawson — The Clear Springs Chargers will be looking to follow a dominant regular season with a deep playoff run, starting with their match 7:30 p.m. today at The Rig against Dawson.
The District 24-6A champion, Clear Springs outscored its league foes by a combined total of 67-1 while compiling a district record of 12-0-2. The Chargers’ only goal conceded came in a 1-1 draw with 24-6A runner-up Clear Lake in the regular season finale.
But, although Clear Springs has won three of the last four district championships in a fairly dominant fashion, the team has not made it past the second round of the playoffs in that span.
The Chargers are led by a strong defense anchored by Anessa Byerman and Maddie Fisher, while their attack is headed up by Rana Hussein.
The game against Dawson on today will be a rematch of last year’s bi-district contest, in which Clear Springs needed overtime to escape with a 1-0 win over the fourth-place finisher from District 23-6A.
Lady Eagles leading scorers Sadie Smith and Claire Jeffress are among numerous top returners from that young 2017 Dawson side.
Other playoff matches:
• Friendswood (third place, District 24-6A) vs. Pearland (runner-up, District 23-6A), 7:30 p.m. today at Challenger Columbia Stadium
• Santa Fe (third place, District 23-5A) vs. Houston Wisdom (runner-up, District 24-5A), 7:30 p.m. today at Barnett Stadium
• Texas City (runner-up, District 23-5A) vs. Houston Furr (third place, District 24-5A), 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium
