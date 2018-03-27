LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats defeated the Clear Falls Knights, 2-1, at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday due to a walk-off error by the Knights’ Haley Abshire.
“I knew this would be a tough game, and their pitcher did a great job,” said Clear Creek head coach Andrea Cash. “She kept us off-balance, but timely hits and great defense helped tonight.”
The Wildcats had Carah Delao on third and Jessica Skladal on second with two outs in the bottom the seventh inning. Delao reached on a two-out walk, while Skladal hit a shallow double to left field. The next batter, Brianna Aranzetta, hit a fly ball to right field, but the Abshire wasn’t able to come up with it as it bounced off her glove. Delao would come in as the game-winning run.
“She’s going to put the ball in play,” said Cash on Aranzetta. “She is 100 percent going to put the ball in play and that’s why she is in the two hole.”
The Knights got on the scoreboard first in the fourth inning. Chelsi Olvera led off the inning with a triple off the center field fence. The next batter, Katie Hoke, would bring her in on a sacrifice fly to left field.
“It was key that we didn’t give up two in the inning,” said Cash. “That kind of lit a fire a little bit. It was kind of dead over here in the dugout.”
The Wildcats would tie the game in the fifth inning. Pam Richardson reached base on a single. She was then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Delao. Two batters later, Aranzetta got an RBI double with a shallow hit to left field.
The Wildcats are now 7-0 in District 24-6A which means they have already defeated all of their district opponents. The Wildcats’ Megan Lee pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, one run was given up, and three hits allowed.
The Knights move to 4-3 in District 24-6A. Knights ace Payton Bean gave up two runs, five hits and struck out nine.
