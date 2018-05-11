AUSTIN
Jackeria Woodkins of La Marque burst out of the blocks and dominated the field to win gold in the Class 3A girls 400-meter dash at the University Interscholastic League state track and field meet at Mike A. Meyers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I was just focused on a smooth start,” said a smiling Woodkins between a multitude of congratulations for competitors, supporters and fans alike.
Woodkins beat second-place Kamryn Cantwell of Bowie by more than a second at 56.0 to 57.09. The race belonged to Woodkins as she got a surprisingly quick lead in the first 100 meters as she found her step early and ran a comfortable race.
“You just block everything out and run through the curves,” said Woodkins.
Woodkins came back to run in the 200 meter run, but finished sixth overall in a race won by Natalie Simmons of Leonard, while Kierra Yarborough was third. Unlike her gold medal race, Woodkins was not as quick out of the blocks and finished strong, but the race was not long enough to allow her to overcome the start.
Hitchcock was fifth and seventh in two relay events and triple jumper Breanna Birdow of Hitchcock was ninth in that event.
Selena Goodman had a solid first leg for Hitchcock in the girls Class 3A 4x200 relay, but Hitchcock had two slow passes and were unable to recover before finishing fifth in 48.98. Breanna Birdow, Majesty Otems and Chrishuna McDaniel were just 0.24 out of a bronze medal finish.
Leonard won in 47.61 while Sunnyvale was second. Uplift Hampton’s third place time of 48.74 was tantalizingly just a stride ahead oh Hitchcock.
Hitchcock struggled in the 4x200 relay as the foursome of Goodman, Burdow, Otems and McDaniel finished seventh in 1:44.37. Uplift Hampton won the event in 1:41.82. East Bernard finished second with Slaton third.
Birdow placed ninth in the triple jump with a best leap of 34 feet, 0.75 inches. Natalie Simmons of Leonard won the event with a best jump of 38-01.5. Simmons ran anchor on the Leonard 4x100 meter relay team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.