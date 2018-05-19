HITCHCOCK
Summer trips to College Station have become a way of life for Hitchcock’s 7on7 football team. On Saturday, the Bulldogs assured that tradition would continue.
The hosts of the Adidas Texas 7on7 state qualifier, Hitchcock ran the table en route to clinching a fifth straight trip to the Division II bracket, which will be held June 28-29. The Bulldogs opened with a 49-13 rout of Brazos Christian before rallying to defeat rival La Marque, 28-20. After a sluggish first half in their finale against Houston Furr, the Bulldogs finished strong with a 25-14 victory that left them undefeated.
“It’s become a yearly thing for this program,” said Bulldogs defensive back Rodnell Mason. “It’s always a great time to be out here with my teammates and it’s even better knowing we’re going back to compete for a state title.”
Hitchcock thrived under the passing of Pacey Jones in the opening win over Brazos Christian yet it was the defense that came up big in the last two games, getting a interception in the closing minute to hold off the Cougars and shutting down Furr in the finale.
“It’s always good to face off against La Marque regardless of where and when,” said Mason. “We knew they were going to to compete hard but we pulled it. I’m looking forward to seeing them this season (Sept. 14).”
Coaches Chad Allen and Randy Williams have been the keys to Hitchcock’s 7on7 success, giving the Bulldogs a pair of seasoned leaders who have helped the team use 7on7 as a springboard to fall practice and the regular season.
As for La Marque, the Cougars showed flashes of potential in their three games. After losing to Hitchcock, La Marque topped Brazos Christian 31-14 but lost in the final two minutes in a 26-20 decision against East Bernard.
“It’s a process but we’re making strides,” said Cougars offensive coordinator Anthony Evans. “We did some good things, but we have come together and compete.”
After biding his time behind Myles Launius the past two seasons, La Marque quarterback Kobe Gatson showed his potential on Saturday with a handful of long scoring strikes to Joey White and Jauron Reid. The incoming senior is aware of what will be expected of him under new head coach Shaun Evans.
“I have a lot of faith in what our coaching staff will do,” said Gatson. “We didn’t qualify (Saturday) but I think the biggest thing is that we’re starting to jell and beginning to gain trust in each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.