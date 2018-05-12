AUSTIN
Briana Garcia used a tremendous finish to capture the Class 6A girls 300-meter hurdles championship at the 2018 UIL state track and field championships in Austin.
Garcia, a senior at Clear Falls, was even with Taylor Armstrong of Desoto and Victoria Mathiew of Fort Bend Travis heading into the last hurdle and finishing on the straight sprint to the tape.
“I kind of saw her (Armstrong) as I went over the final hurdle and no way was she getting me on the stretch,” said Garcia, who seemed to accelerate into the finish winning in 42.53 wwhile Armstrong was two strides back at 43.47 and Mathiew finished third.
Garcia was the top local finisher on the track, while Dickinson had a strong showing in field events with Koi Johnson winning the Class 6A girls triple jump and boys teammate Chris Welch taking silver in the triple jump and placing sixth in the long jump.
Johnson and runner up Tosin Alao of Allen were clearly the top two triple jumpers with Alao having a best jump of 41 feet, 8 inches only to see the whirling arms of Johnson sail a quarter of an inch farther to win gold with a best of 41 feet, 8.25 inches.
“It was incredible, quarter inch, wow,” said Johnson as she accepted congratulations from Alao and bronze medalist Lorielle Daniel of Lewisville Marcus.
Welch had two fouls and a passion in the long jump after leaping his best jump of 23 feet, 8.25 inches on his first attempt. Matthew Boling of Houston Strake Jesuit won the event with a leap of 24 feet. D.J. Hendrickson of Desoto was second and Dillon Baker of Buda Hays was third.
Welch was in much better form and spirits in his specialty, the triple jump. Welch eclipsed 50 feet on his final attempt, winning silver with a leap of 50 feet, 3 inches. Welch’s jump bounced Killeen’s Devonte Cochran into third place. Travian Blaylock of Atascocita jumped 50 feet, 7.25 inches for first place.
“Clearing 50 feet is a good day,” Welch said.
Kirk Collins of Clear Springs won two bronze medals as the sophomore raced the 110 hurdles in 13.84 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 37.44. Converse Judson senior Tre’Buen Gilbert won both events. Gilbert won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.53 seconds and the 300 in 36.18.
The final Class 6A girls track event was the 4x400 meter relay. Clear Falls’ team of Kennedy Wade, Afiah Brathwaite, Destany Muckelroy and Chermariea Hardy ran a solid 3:47.95 good for sixth place. The event that was highlighted by the finish in which Bryannia Murphy of Desoto leaned to the tape ahead of Duncanville’s Arius Williams to give Desoto the gold with a time of 3:38.59 to Duncanville’s silver medal time of 3:39.00.
Class 1A High Island won a silver medal in the boys 4x100-meter relay and were fifth in the 4x200 meter relay, while sophomore Nate Jackson was first leg on both teams and finished fourth individually in the 100-meter dash.
High Island had an exchange slow down in the 4x100 relay and still posted a silver medal time of 44.20 seconds. Jackson, Derek DeMoss, Billy Palmer and anchor Kade Meyers collected their silver medals. First place Blum posted a 44.07 with near flawless exchanges.
In the 4x200 relay, High Island’s foursome posted a fifth-place finish while Turkey Calley won in a new Class 1A state record time of 1:30.82. The old record of 1:30.86 was set in 2015 by Water Valley.
In the 100-meter dash, Jackson was not his normal self out of the blocks and had a great kick narrowly missing bronze. Jackson ran an 11.13 with third place Coylin Grimes of Calvert clocking an 11.12. Chase Thompson of Rule was first in 10.88 seconds followed by Logan Wheeler of Blanket in 10.89.
