MONT BELVIEU
The Clear Springs Chargers rallied on the second and final day of the Region III-6A boys golf tournament at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu to defend their regional team championship and earn their second straight trip to state.
“The team only made eight birdies, so the flatstick was not rolling the rock well,” said Clear Springs coach Troy Frederick as his Clear Springs Chargers sat in third place at the end of the first round on Thursday. “We didn’t play our best, but no one did, as the course played tough.”
It would be an uphill climb in Friday’s second round if the defending champs from Clear Springs were to pass Atascocita and Kingwood to retain their title and head to the state tournament.
Alex Welch (72-71) led the way, with Andre Jacobs (74-72), Francois Jacobs and Niko Nebout turning in good rounds on Day 2 for a 595-team total, edging Kingwood by a single shot for the regional title.
Atascocita would fall into the third-place slot, but will also advance as one of the top three from Region III-6A.
With only the top three teams advancing, a fourth-place finish ends the season for the Clear Falls Knights, despite top 10 performances by Preston Holmes and Christian Hernandez. Coach Dave Ward’s squad is young, and should, along with an also young Clear Creek squad coached by Daniel Brown, make next year a truly exciting one in Class 6A competition. Hunter Drotts, a standout Clear Creek freshman, finished 14th in individual scoring and is sure to anchor a strong 2019 Wildcats team.
The 2018 Region III-6A title makes the Chargers back-to-back regional champions in addition to posting third-place finishes in 2012 and 2016. Additionally, they have now won district titles three times in the past five years and have been in the runner-up position five times in the past nine years.
Clear Springs will compete in the state tournament May 14-15 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Frederick succinctly summed up the narrow Region III-6A title: “It was awesome.”
Earlier in the week, the Ball High Lady Tors traveled to LaTorretta Resort and Golf Course for Region III-5A tournament in a bid to move on toward a state championship.
Reagan Conner led the Lady Tors in scoring on Day 1, but she and teammates Brooke Hopkins, Elizabeth Donlon, Marie Louise Livenac and Makenzy Kleinecke found themselves in ninth place. They dug deep in the second round, but were unable to improve enough to qualify for the May 21-22 state tournament.
