The Clear Springs Chargers let one slip away Friday, falling into a huge early deficit, but they still managed to make things interesting in a 9-6 loss against Richmond George Ranch in Game 2 of their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series at Shadow Creek High School.
“I was really proud of our kids with the way they fought back,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said. “Our kids could’ve just laid down when it was 7-0, but they didn’t. They battled back, and that’s something."
With the series now tied, 1-1, the deciding Game 3 will be played 6 p.m. Saturday back at Shadow Creek.
“Tomorrow is another day, that’s why you play a three-game series,” Floyd said. “If you have one of those innings where it costs you, then you have a chance to make up for it. We’re excited about having a chance tomorrow, and we’re hoping we can pull it out.”
George Ranch starting pitcher Ty Abraham chopped an RBI single into right field in the top of the first, before the Longhorns paraded six runners across home plate in the top of the second.
Chargers starting pitcher Riley Schulz walked the bases loaded to start the inning, and then Zach Turner laced a two-run double down the right field line. After a strikeout, a run-scoring fielder’s choice pushed the lead to 4-0.
With the field still clearly slippery following a roughly 45-minute rain delay, center fielder Michael Gillaspia slipped chasing down a fly ball, allowing two runs to score on the three-base error. Easton Malin’s RBI single capped off the big inning.
Clear Springs was able to whittle away at the 7-0 lead with an RBI single by Ty Luper in the bottom of the second, an RBI single by Dylan Byrd and a pair of bases-loaded walks drawn by Ty Hendrickson and Ty Luper in the third, a run-scoring bases-loaded double play in the fourth, and an RBI single by Trey Luper in the sixth.
But, George Ranch kept Clear Springs at bay with a run scoring on a passed ball in the top of the fourth and a run scoring on another slip in the outfield, this time on a fly ball hit to right fielder Chase Arnaud.
Clear Springs actually out-hit George Ranch, 9-8, with the Chargers getting a multi-hit game from Riley Schulz (2-for-2, two runs, two walks) and the Longhorns getting one from their lead-off man Turner (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs).
Mason Schulz had a solid relief outing for the Chargers, throwing the final five innings with three hits, two unearned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
