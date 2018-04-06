Galveston County baseball scores and player statistics
DISTRICT 24-6A
Friendswood 9, Clear Creek 5
LEAGUE CITY
Despite eventually out-hitting Clear Creek, 10-2, the Friendswood Mustangs still had to rally late for a come-from-behind win Friday over the Wildcats at Mallory Field.
Trailing 5-1, the Mustangs knotted things up with a four-run top of the fifth. After Johnnie Nemecek worked a lead-off walk, Calvin Whitaker smashed an RBI double for the first run of the inning. A one-out RBI single by Jake Davis cut the lead to 5-3. Kevin Newkirk hit a two-out RBI single, and Payton Ditta later scored before the inning ended on a pickoff at first base.
Now anyone’s ball game tied at 5-5, Friendswood put Clear Creek away with two-run innings in the top of the sixth and seventh. Whitaker’s two-run double in the sixth gave the Mustangs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Friendswood got two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh on an error and an RBI single by Seth Barber.
Friendswood couldn’t quite escape a bases-loaded one-out jam in the bottom of the second. A strikeout got the Mustangs one out away from exiting the inning unharmed, but an error, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matthew Etzel and a two-run single from Joel Madden saw the Wildcats build an early 4-0 lead.
Whitaker led off the top of the third with a home run, but Clear Creek got the run back in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded, one-out RBI grounder hit by Daniel Burroway.
Whitaker (3-for-4, four RBIs, two runs, two doubles, one home run) was the star of the show for Friendswood, while Izaac Pacheco (3-for-5, one run) and Newkirk (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) also had multi-hit games. Madden and Liam Gunter had Clear Creek’s only base hits, both singles.
The Mustangs (6-2 in district) will open next week’s series against Clear Lake (2-6) on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats (5-3) will begin a key series against Dickinson (5-3) at home 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Springs 7, Clear Falls 6 (9 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers gave their home fans some free baseball and an extra-innings walk-off win over the Clear Falls Knights on Friday night.
In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Hendrickson set the table with a one-out double smashed the left field. Back-to-back errors, the final one coming on a grounder hit by Brady Miller, saw the Chargers walk off with the win.
Clear Springs jumped out in front, 4-0, in the first inning, but a game Knights squad kept things close.
The Chargers broke onto the scoreboard on a one-out RBI single by Dylan Byrd, which was followed by a two-run double clubbed by Trey Luper. A sacrifice fly by Ty Luper closed out the first-inning scoring.
Clear Falls answered right back with a three-run top of the second. With no outs, pitcher Jonathon Pascale helped his own cause with a two-run single, and later a third run scored on an error.
After a Riley Schulz lead-off double in the bottom of the third, Byrd sent a ball flying over the center field wall for a two-run home run and a 6-3 Clear Springs lead.
A two-out RBI single by Tanner Blackwell cut the Chargers’ lead to 6-4, and then two runs came home on an error in the next at-bat.
Byrd had a day to remember at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run scored and the aforementioned home run. Pascale collected a multi-hit game for Clear Falls, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Clear Springs (5-3 in district) begins next week’s series against Clear Brook (1-7) at home 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (6-2) will look to rebound in its series against Alvin (2-6) starting 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nolan Ryan Field.
Dickinson 2, Alvin 1
ALVIN
Dickinson starting pitcher Nathan Ingram threw a gem Friday at Nolan Ryan Field to help the Gators split their season series with the Alvin Yellowjackets.
After defensive and pitching breakdowns led to a debacle of a loss Tuesday, the Gators defense was flawless Friday, and Ingram threw all seven innings giving just one earned run with five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Dickinson finally broke a scoreless stalemate by plating both of its runs in the top of the fifth. Ingram led off the frame with a single, and then Trint Lopez doubled to put himself and courtesy runner Jorge Villalobos in scoring position with no outs. Following a groundout, Villalobos raced home on a passed ball, and then Kam Johnson raked an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Alvin was able to get a run in the bottom of the sixth, and then in the bottom of the seventh got the tying runner in scoring position with one out after a walk and a wild pitch. But, Ingram slammed the door, forcing a line out and then striking out the final batter to end the game.
Dickinson (5-3) will look to gain an edge in the crowded 24-6A standings when the Gators begin their season series against Clear Creek (5-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory Field.
DISTRICT 23-5A
Santa Fe 16, Fort Bend Marshall 0 (5 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
Santa Fe made easy work of Marshall, scoring early and often to collect the run-rule shortened win on the road Friday.
The Indians went out ahead, 5-0, in the top of the first and never looked back. After pushing the lead to 8-0 over the next two innings, Santa Fe again exploded for a five-run inning in the top of the fourth before closing things out with a three-run top of the fifth.
Santa Fe clubbed out 13 base hits, led by Branden Allen (2-for-2, three runs, two RBIs), Jacob Long (2-for-2, two runs, two steals), Josh Blankenship (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run, one double, one triple), Grant Pfaff (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI, one triple), Dylan Kleinhans (two RBIs), Gregory Adams (two RBIs, one double), Rome Shubert (one double) and Blaine Nelson (one double).
Sophomore pitchers Daniel Warren (win, three innings, one hit, no walks, four strikeouts) and Dalton Stevens (two innings, no hits, no walks, three strikeouts) combined for the abbreviated complete-game shutout on the mound.
Santa Fe (7-2 in district) turns right around for a marquee matchup 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Bend Elkins (7-2).
Fort Bend Elkins 12, Texas City 2 (6 innings)
MISSOURI CITY
Free baserunners (11 walks) and five errors doomed Texas City on Friday night against district-leading Fort Bend Elkins.
The Stings answered the Knights run in the bottom of the first with a run in the top of the second, which was aided by the first two batters reaching base.
After Andrew Doyle was plunked and Jacob Day singled, Dylan Kimsey connected on a two-out RBI single.
Things started to unravel for the Stings in the third and fourth innings as Elkins scored a combined nine runs on five hits, five walks, three errors, two passed balls, and a wild pitch.
Matthew Quintana’s run-scoring groundout plating Doyle, who worked a seven-pitch lead-off walk and advanced to third on a Day single, was how Texas City scored its second run of the night in the fourth.
Day led Texas City with two hits.
With no rest for the weary, Texas City (4-5 in District 23-5A) is back in action 1 p.m. Saturday, as they travel to Galveston to face Ball High (6-3).
