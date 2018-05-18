COLLEGE STATION
Just when it looked like Carter Crookston and Michael Raji were back in the driver’s seat on Friday, one by one, the wheels started falling off for the Clear Creek Wildcats.
The end result was a heartbreaking 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 loss to Austin Westlake’s Roger Chou and Cyrus Sabharwal in the Class 6A boys doubles final at the University Interscholastic League Tennis State Championships held at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Wildcats had just broken Sabharwal’s serve in the eighth game of the second set to split sets, allowing Crookston to serve the first game of the third set with momentum at hand.
“We wanted it to be like that,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said of the third set start. “It was set up perfectly for us. Unfortunately, we didn’t hold Carter’s serve, and the momentum changed in their favor.”
Even then, Crookston and Raji jumped to a quick 0-30 lead on Chou’s next service game for a potential service break of their own.
But four deuces later, Chou hit an incredible running forehand crosscourt winner from the far corner and Sabharwal followed with a game-ending backhand volley winner to extend their lead to 2-0.
At the same time, the 16-point second game took a mighty toll on the Wildcats physically.
“I’d say after that second game, that kinda got us a little,” Raji said. “But it being the third set, you have to give it all you’ve got.”
In fact, Westlake increased its lead to 3-0 with another service break before Clear Creek answered breaking Sabharwal and holding Crookston’s.
However, at that point, both of Crookston’s legs started cramping up even more, forcing the Wildcats to take a five-minute medical timeout.
“The conditions were pretty brutal,” Giese said of the excessive heat that reached the 90-degree-plus mark. “Our players got worn down and were a little gassed. We couldn’t keep up the intensity we had in the first couple of sets.”
Plus Crookston and Raji were dealing with Chou, last year’s 6A boys singles champion, who time and time again came up with winning shots throughout the entire match and especially the decisive third set.
Chou first held serve with a love game for a 4-2 Westlake advantage, then the eventual champions won an insurance break in the final two games.
“We gave it all we had,” Giese said. “It just came down to some big points.
“Cyrus started hitting some volleys in the third set that were iffy for him in the second. And it’s pretty rare that you have to face the defending state singles champion in doubles the next year. I knew it’d be a tough match.”
But, again, the Wildcats had their chances, even in the early goings.
After holding Crookston’s serve in the opening game of the match, Clear Creek jumped to a 0-40 lead on Chou’s first service game.
Westlake, however, responded with five unanswered points to even the set at 1-apiece.
“That could have been huge if we could have broken Chou then,” Giese said, looking back at game two.
Both teams would continue to hold service until the 11th game, when Westlake finally broke the streak. Sabharwal went on to serve out the first set.
The second set then started off like the first, Crookston holding serve and the Wildcats owning a quick 0-30 advantage on Chou’s serve in the second game.
This time, though, Clear Creek held the lead for the break and raced to a quick 5-0 command before Westlake got on the scoreboard.
But the third set was a different story, one not with the ending Crookston and Raji, the out-going senior, had hoped for.
Nonetheless, “I’m proud of the way we played in the final,” Raji said. “And I’m glad I got to do it with Carter and get this far.
“It makes it really special that we’re also close friends. Even after a tough loss like this, we’ll still be big buds and be able to look back on this with pride, making our friendship even stronger.”
