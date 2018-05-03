PEARLAND
The Friendswood Mustangs took a brutal loss in Game 1 of their Region III-6A best-of-three bi-district series, blowing a 6-1 lead as the Pearland Oilers completed the comeback in walk-off fashion, 7-6, Thursday night at Pearland High School.
With a 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mustangs brought on reliever Bradley Wilcott to try and slam the door shut on the Oilers, who had been sneaking back into the game since the fourth inning.
Oiler Carter Allen led off the inning with a single to right field, followed by Shawn Huber smacking another single, for two on and no outs.
Izayah Quezada moved both runners with a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher for the first out of the inning. Matthew Adams drew a 1-out walk, loading the bases for the Oilers.
Wilcott battled the next Pearland hitter, Clayton Broeder — who cut the lead to 6-4 earlier in the game, with a towering two run home run to left — striking him out, for the second out.
Oiler Parker Deleon drew a walk on a full count, chalking an RBI for the Oilers, who cut the lead to 6-5.
With two outs and the runners going, Oiler Mason Lytle hit a bloop fly ball to center field, which fell in between three Mustangs, plating Oiler pinch runner Christian Terranova and Adams for the winning runs.
The Mustangs scored first in the bottom of the first inning on single by Thad Horman, scoring Johnnie Nemecek.
In a three-run third inning for the Mustangs, Horman drove in Nemecek again for a 2-1 lead and Wilcott drove in Garrett Leitko for a 3-1 lead.
Jake Davis drove in the fourth run on a RBI fielder’s choice, scoring Horman.
In the top of the fourth inning, Kevin Newkirk scored on a wild pitch and Leitko drove in Seth Barber on an single, for the 6-1 lead.
The Mustangs look to tie the series in Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Friendswood High School.
