TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Lady Indians maintained their spot at the top of the District 23-5A standings with a 4-1 win over the Texas City Lady Stings on Friday night in Texas City.
With only three wins separating both teams entering into the game, neither team could get anything going until the fourth inning.
Santa Fe (12-1) scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 lock and take a three-run advantage, and the Lady Stings (8-4) couldn’t respond.
A two-out triple into right field by Mya Holmes put the Lady Stings in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning. Jade Arroyo was then walked before a pop-up fly ball by Alexa Mull was caught to end the first inning with two runners stranded for the Lady Stings.
A double play by the Lady Stings canceled out a Santa Fe run, and Maddy Blake was tagged out after her hit to end the top half of the third frame.
Makenzie Nevil’s single got her on base in the bottom of the third. Soon after, she advanced to second on a Lady Indian error.
A sacrifice by Sydney Moore put Nevil on third but Holmes was unable to score her teammate and both teams remained deadlocked.
The Lady Indians broke through the ice in the fourth inning when Michelle Owens recorded her first single of the game in the top of the fourth, and Morgan Childs brought her home on an RBI double deep into right center field.
Rylie Bouvier drew a walk and a wild pitch advanced Morgan Childs to third with only one out.
Santa Fe then loaded the bases when Sierra Cothern drew a walk.
The Lady Stings had an answer in the bottom of the fourth when Lily Reid’s RBI double scored Mull.
Ryleigh Mata’s single in the top of the fifth loaded the bases for the Lady Indians and Owens followed it up with a two-RBI double into center field.
Sierra Cothern’s RBI single gave the Lady Indians a 4-1 lead.
Juliana Garcia and Owens both went 2-for-4 for the Lady Indians, and Santa Fe finished with eight hits.
Nevil went 2-for-3 for the Lady Stings, and Texas City finished with six hits total.
Blake took the win in the circle for the Lady Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.