Galveston County soccer scores and player statistics
BOYS
District 24-6A
Clear Creek 4, Clear Falls 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats ended the regular season on a high note Friday night win over rival Clear Falls at Clear Falls High School, winning the battle for South Shore and sealing the fourth District 24-6A playoff berth.
Clear Falls broke the ice first scoring early in the game despite a valiant effort by Clear Creek goalkeeper Trystan Dobson.
A few minutes later, Wildcats senior forward Jason Keyzer scored to even the game on a beautiful assist from senior Josh Rodriguez, and the first half ended in a tie.
Four minutes into the second half, the ball was served into the box by Clear Creek sophomore Jason Kassu. Junior Gio Escobedo headed it towards the goal, and Keyzer slammed it in.
Clear Creek senior midfielder David Perez scored the third Wildcats goal on a powerful volley from a corner kick by senior Kaden Lovett.
Clear Falls fought back with Benny Zapalac scoring the Knights’ second goal past the Wildcats sophomore goalie Lucian Jurnalov despite stellar defense from junior Will Norsworthy, senior Andre Caro, junior Dylan Castillo and sophomore Jordan Pruitt.
The final Wildcats goal was from a great cross by junior Marvin Martinez right to the foot of Rodriguez, who pounded in the fourth and final goal.
Clear Creek will start its playoff run on Thursday evening against Alief Elisk at Crump Stadium.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 1, Clear Lake 1
Dickinson 2, Clear Brook 1
District 23-5A
Texas City 1, Fort Bend Elkins 1
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings earned a draw with fellow playoff qualifier Elkins and won the tie breaking shootout, 6-5, at Stingaree Stadium on Friday.
Alex Paz had Texas City’s goal in regulation off an assist from Jonathan Castillo in the second half. Elkins led, 1-0, at halftime.
The Stings will begin a playoff run next week with further details to be determined.
GIRLS SCORES:
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 1
Friendswood 1, Alvin 0
Santa Fe 6, Fort Bend Marshall 2
Fort Bend Elkins 2, Texas City 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
