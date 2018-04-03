GALENA PARK
The North Shore Mustangs proved to be too much for the Dickinson Gators as they cruised to a 3-0 win in the Region III-6A area playoff round on Tuesday night at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
Marcio Galeano had two goals while Danny Reyes scored one as well, and the Mustangs turned a 1-0 halftime lead into a three-goal advantage in the second half.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” North Shore head coach Joseph Ramirez said. “They played really well. We were lucky enough to get that goal in the first half. Then in the second half, we took off from there.”
Champions of District 21-6A, the Mustangs enjoyed home field advantage as they dominated possession for the majority of the night.
But, the Dickinson Gators made life frustrating for the Mustangs in the first half.
Galeano nearly scored from the left side of the box in the first half in the second of two early chances for the Mustangs as his shot went wide of the net.
A goal scoring opportunity from a free kick just eight minutes into the game went to waste as the Gators’ defense held firm.
The Mustangs had three corner kicks that were to no avail and the two teams remained deadlocked.
It wasn’t until Galeano’s strike with 12 minutes left before halftime when the Mustangs found the breakthrough goal to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Dickinson came out strong at the start of the second half, creating a few scoring chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.
A goal from Reyes with 23:49 left on the clock doubled the lead for the Mustangs and North Shore didn’t concede.
“We had to play some strong defense in that second half,” Ramirez said. “We had to put the pressure back on them.”
Galeano’s second goal came just four minutes later.
“We had a lot of heart,” Ramirez said. “Our guys have been stepping up a lot this season and I’m just really proud of the effort that they have shown throughout the year.”
