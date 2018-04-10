LEAGUE CITY
In a game that was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, the Dickinson Gators rallied in the top of the seventh for a 2-1 come-from-behind win Tuesday against the Clear Creek Wildcats at Mallory Field.
“That’s typical this year,” Dickinson head coach Bo Davis said. “I don’t know what’s going on. We have some guys who can bang the ball around, but we’re just not. And we have gotten used to playing in these types of games. It’s either No. 12 or 13 one-run games that we’ve been in this year, and that’s nuts. We just keep finding a way. We hang around long enough and find a way, or at least keep it interesting.”
Trailing 1-0 and down to their last three outs, the Gators wasted little time in manufacturing their comeback, as the first batters reached safely with Kam Johnson drawing a lead-off walk, Hunter Sims reaching on an error and then three consecutive singles hit by Trint Lopez (RBI), Andrew Jimenez and Guy Garibay.
“We’re finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win,” Clear Creek head coach Brent Kunefke said. “A lead-off walk and an error there killed us. And then you go into scramble mode when you have runners at first and third and no out.”
With the bases loaded and no out, Dickinson couldn’t put any insurance runs on the scoreboard, as the next three batters struck out, popped out to first and lined out to first.
The Wildcats got their lead-off man in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh when Alec Lamar lined a single into center field and then advanced to second on a fielding error. But, Clear Creek couldn’t come up with the clutch hit, as the Gators’ starting pitcher Sims sandwiched a fielder’s choice between a pair of strikeouts.
Clear Creek scraped together its lone run in the bottom of the sixth without recording a base hit. Logan Spuler worked a one-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then raced home on another wild pitch.
The Wildcats couldn’t take further advantage with runners on the corners and one out, as the runner at first was picked off and later a strikeout ended the inning.
Clear Creek starting pitcher Hunter Smith worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the fourth, inducing a slick 4-6-3 double play.
Sims was spectacular in the complete-game win, throwing seven innings with just three hits, two walks and one run surrendered, while recording 12 strikeouts.
“He kept us in it,” Davis said. “We’ve been putting a lot of pressure on our pitchers because we’re not scoring runs, and they’re stepping up. … And, of course, we’re still playing great defense behind them.”
Smith was solid in the tough-luck loss, throwing seven innings with six hits, three walks, one earned run and six strikeouts.
Also recording hits for the Gators were Daniel Mosqueda, Nathan Ingram and Sims, all singles.
Logging Clear Creek’s only three hits were Matthew Etzel (double), Garrett Poston and Lamar.
Dickinson (6-3 in District 24-6A) and Clear Creek (5-4) close out their season series 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
