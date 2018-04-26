TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings showed no mercy against the Houston Furr Lady Brahmas in their 17-0 win in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Thursday afternoon at home.
The Lady Stings scored seven runs alone in the first inning and did not look back as they opened up the playoffs on a good note.
The game ended in the bottom of the third inning after Furr first baseman Deserae Valdez collapsed and needed medical attention.
“She was hit in the face the other day in the batting cages and did not report it to her coach, so we’re believing it was a concussion and being out in the heat and being dehydrated probably didn’t help,” said Texas City head coach Jennifer Oregbesan. “The run rule (for the playoffs) is 10 after five innings, but the umpire asked the (Furr) coach what he wanted to do, and he said he would take his girls home.”
The Lady Stings scored six runs in the second and four in the third before the game ended.
“It’s a bit tough to get started on these games, but we were ready to go,” Oregbesan said. “We were ready for any type of opponent and for anything to be thrown at us. We had a good practice the other day, and they came out well today for warmups. We’re on a good roll right now. We hope to continue this run in next week’s round.”
Texas City pitcher Davi Driscoll pitched a no-hitter in her three innings of work.
“I wanted to give Davi a chance on the varsity level, and she’s one of those players that stays calm. She plays well,” Oregbesan said. “She did great. She hit her spots and that’s crucial for us.”
Furr’s starting pitcher Alexis Ortiz went down with an injury in the second inning after being hit in the leg on a Texas City single and was replaced by Caroline Quiroz.
A Tavery Ortiz RBI triggered the first run for the Lady Stings in the first inning.
Driscoll had an in-the-park home run, scoring Jade Arroyo and Stormie Gutierrez as well in the bottom of the third inning.
“It was good for the girls to see that we have to stay humble but also continue to work hard at whatever we do,” Oregbesan said. “I feel like we did that, and we’re moving on to the next round.”
