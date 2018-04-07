GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors put away the Texas City Stings in five innings, winning 16-6 in a District 23-5A contest that ended on the run rule Saturday afternoon in Galveston.
Playing in cold, windy conditions, the Tors moved to 7-3 in district play, keeping them in the top four in the standings while Texas City fell to 4-6.
“Anytime the weather is like this, it’s going to be hard to play defense and to throw strikes,” said Ball High head coach Russell Ferrell. “When the weather is blowing out and it’s cold, the offense has the advantage.”
The Tors scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings and never trailed.
Leading off for the Tors in the bottom of the first inning, Austin Lawrence’s double got him on base. Edgar Salinas used a sacrifice to advance Lawrence to third before Dylan Whitehurst brought him home on an RBI double.
Jayson Rodriguez’s RBI single doubled the Tors’ lead before Spencer Addison’s RBI single made it 3-0.
Andrew Doyle managed to score off a Ball High error to put the Stings on the board in the second frame.
Salinas’ two-RBI single scored Adam Trevino and Lawrence. Whitehurst added to the Tors’ advantage with an RBI double in the bottom of the second.
A wild pitch led to another Ball High run and Spencer Addison singled to put Trent Raschke on third. Raschke found home on another Texas City wild pitch and the Tors had an 8-1 lead before the second inning finally ended.
Drayton Garza’s sacrifice led to a Texas City run in the third.
Tyler Stanley took over on the mound for the Stings in the bottom of the third, replacing Dylan Kimsey.
Lawrence drove to third on a two-out triple before scoring on a wild pitch for the Tors’ only run in the third inning.
With two outs, Cotton Rasco drew a walk to load the bases for the Stings in the fourth.
Drake Jackson took advantage of the situation with an RBI single and Conor Higgs used a single for another Texas City run.
A Ball High error scored Rasco and Jackson. Suddenly Texas City had new life, trailing by three.
The Tors responded with a five-run surge in the bottom of the fourth.
Keegan Gavin went onto the mound at the start of the fifth for the Tors, replacing Zane Spence. Matt Quintana took over the pitching duties for the Stings in the fifth inning as well.
RBIs from Brendan Neumann and Lawrence sealed the win in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.