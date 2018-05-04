HOUSTON
Texas City fell to Splendora in Game 2 of the Region III-5A area round of the playoffs, 7-2, at North Shore High School. The loss ended their playoff after they lost the second consecutive game in the best of the three series.
Nerves on the Texas City side of things played a big role in the game as Texas City had two errors in the first inning.
“We came out ready go, but we still were our normal selves today because of last night, and it’s hard to come back from a game like that,” said Texas City Coach Jennifer Oregbesan.
Splendora brought home three runs in the first inning with two outs due to miscues by Texas City’s defense.
Splendora’s Savanna Parker hit a triple on a ball that fell in between the second baseman and right fielder. She came home on a throwing error by Texas City’s shortstop Alexa Mull. The next batter, Kacey Hagler, also reached base on an error by the Mull. Leah Hensarling came up and drove in two on a line drive to left-field.
Splendora added two runs in the third inning with two outs. The two-out rally began with a single by Gracie Bumpurs. She was brought home by a triple to right field by Hagler. Two batters later, catcher Tavery Ortiz tried to throw out the runner headed for second, but the ball took a hop and neither the second baseman or shortstop could get to it, as it dribbled to center field Hagler came home.
In the fourth inning, Splendora added two more runs. It started with a single and stolen base by Mackenzie Lakey. Leadoff hitter, Shaelyn Sanders drove her in on a triple down the first-base line. She would come in on an RBI groundout by Kerstyn McLain.
Things began to turn around for the Texas City in the late innings, but it ended up not being enough.
“We saw this pitcher for 12 innings and we started to settle in and become comfortable,” said Oregbesan. “I told them to have fun and typically when we have fun we play better.”
Texas City got their first hits in the ball game on back-to-back singles by Deborah Jaeger and Mull, but Texas City wasn’t able to get run.
Texas City scored its first run of the game in the sixth inning on a one-run single to center field by Jade Arroyo that brought in Sydney Moore She reached base on a single. After the RBI single, Mya Holmes reached on a single to load the bases. Ortiz brought home Mull from third on an RBI groundout. Davionna Driscoll struck out to end the inning.
Oregbesan said she believed that this playoffs series will help Texas City softball in the long haul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.