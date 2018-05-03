CLUTE
After a fourth-inning collapse, the Brazoswood Buccaneers dropped Game 1 of their Region III-6A bi-district playoff game, 8-4, to Clear Falls on Thursday at Wilson Field.
The Bucs will travel to Clear Falls for a 7 p.m. game Friday in hopes of evening up the best-of-three series.
Brazoswood started the game off right when senior outfielder Tyler Reindhart got on base with a single. Two batters later, senior infielder Robby Cole recorded a hit and an RBI, bringing Reinhardt home give the Bucs a 1-0 lead.
Cade Johnson took the mound for the Buccaneers and managed to hold the Clear Falls batters to just two hits and zero runs for the first three innings. He ran into trouble in the fourth.
Johnson surrendered four hits, three walks and six runs to give Clear Falls a 6-1 lead. He would be pulled at the top of the fourth inning, finishing with 71 pitches, allowing six hits, five walks and six runs while striking out one.
Clear Falls pitcher Johnathan Pascale held the Bucs’ bats at bay for the next two innings, thanks to tricky ball placement and a strong supporting effort from his outfielders.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bucs were down 7-1, but refused to go away, thanks to the efforts of senior outfielder Horacio Garcia Jr. and senior Brett Wagner both rattling off hits to get the offense going again.
Johnson found success as a hitter when he drove Garcia home with a hit. Robby Cole also would help the rally effort by batting in Wagner and sophomore infielder Nick Zuniga to cut the Clear Falls lead to 7-4.
However, the Bucs would not score again.
Tonight’s game in Clear Falls is scheduled for 7:30. If the Bucs win, Game 3 of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Alvin.
