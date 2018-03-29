SANTA FE
It took a penalty shootout but the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers managed to survive, winning 3-0 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation and overtime in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Thursday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe.
“Both teams fought hard,” said Brazoswood head coach Kim Blank. “I’m so proud of our girls and the way they fought. They played with so much desire and to come back like that was great. They left it all on the field.”
A goal by Brazoswood’s Bailey Bowers with five minutes left in regulation tied the game up.
Clear Falls took a 1-0 lead after Hattie Fahnestock’s 35-yard strike gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the second half with 27 minutes left.
Madi Kahanek, Bailey Bowers and Connor Barker all scored from the penalty spot in the shootout and the Knights could not respond.
The Knights (who finished fourth in District 24-6A) gave a determined effort, spearheaded by goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, but it wasn’t enough.
“I’ve seen (Anderson) play a couple of times, and she’s a fantastic keeper,” Blank said. “We knew she would play well. But I’m proud of our goalkeeper Aubrey Pettett. She stepped it up in the penalty shootout.”
Pettett’s block saved a Clear Falls goal and forced a corner kick from the Knights with just four minutes into the game.
The Lady Bucs began to create a few opportunities, and Makenzie Bell’s shot went over the net just nine minutes into the game before Barker’s scoring opportunity was called back for being offside.
Maddie Bowers tried to cross it over from the left side to Barker, but Anderson scooped up the ball.
Barker’s shot went right into the arms of a waiting Anderson at the 15-minute mark in the first half, and neither team could find the back of the net.
Maddie Bowers had another chance that was saved by Anderson with 15 minutes left in the first half to keep both teams deadlocked.
The Lady Bucs came out firing everything they had at the Knights at the start of the second half but Clear Falls held firm.
Morgan Winthrop tried to flick a shot into the net but Anderson was there to make the grab.
Neither team could find the game-clinching goal in extra time, forcing the penalty shootout.
