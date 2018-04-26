LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek couldn’t capitalize on early scoring opportunities, and Brazoswood’s unrelenting bats buried the Wildcats in the Lady Buccaneers’ 7-1 win in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series Thursday at Clear Creek High School.
“I’ve got to put it on the bats, because their kid was throwing pretty well, and our kids made some nice adjustments and just hit the ball hard and had some clutch hits,” Brazoswood head coach Laura Oltman said.
Clutch two-out hitting saw Brazoswood scratch the first run onto the scoreboard in the top of the second. After Lauren Nichols (2-for-4, two runs) dropped a double just inside fair territory in left field, Brooke Tanner blooped an RBI single to shallow center for the 1-0 lead.
A three-run top of the third saw the Lady Bucs begin to pull away, and, once again, the key hits came with two outs in the inning. The speedy Morgan Smith (2-for-4, two hits) hustled out an infield single and was driven all the way home on an RBI double smoked into the left-center gap by Meagan Smith (3-for-4, three RBIs, two runs). That was followed by a two-run home run crushed over the left-field wall by Ella Casas.
A lead-off double by Maddie Petrella (2-for-2) and a single by Lindsay Leistad set up Clear Creek’s only run in the bottom of the third, with Megan Lee sending an RBI sacrifice fly out to right to score courtesy runner Kelsey Bunch.
Brazoswood’s offense was undeterred, though, adding to its lead on a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth, a one-out solo home run smashed over the right field fence by Meagan Smith in the top of the fifth, and a one-out RBI double by Meagan Smith in the top of the seventh.
Clear Creek missed two chances to pounce on Brazoswood early, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first and second innings. Following their run-scoring bottom of the third, the Wildcats’ only other base runner after that was wiped out on a 1-6-3 double play.
“We could’ve set the tone at the beginning, but they’re a really good hitting team, no doubt,” Clear Creek head coach Andrea Cash said.
Backed by a solid defense, Tanner picked up the complete-game win in the circle, giving up four hits, four walks and one run with three strikeouts in seven innings.
The series will continue 7 p.m. today at Brazoswood. If needed, Game 3 will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Santa Fe High School.
