Clear Springs pitcher Blake Schultz dazzled as the Chargers defeated the Friendswood Mustangs, 4-0, at Bobby Black Field on Tuesday.
The Chargers came into this game losing two of their last three.
“Every win at this point is a big win because we are all jumbled up,” said Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd. “You never know which game is going to eliminate you or which game is going to get you in.”
The Chargers scored the first run of the game in the second inning. The Chargers got two runners on base from a single and an error. Ty Luper belted a double to bring in the first run of the game. The Chargers would’ve had another run if Tyler Hendrickson would’ve properly tagged up on third, but instead he had to go back and then try for home but was called out at home.
Hendrickson made up for his base running mishap in the second inning in a big way in the sixth. He ripped a two-RBI double off the left-field wall to give the Chargers a three-run lead.
This game was littered with miscues by the Mustangs’ defense. They finished the game giving up six errors, and at least four of them ended up helping the Chargers score a run.
The Chargers added one last insurance run on an error by the shortstop Izaac Pacheco, as the ball hit by Trey Luper went under his glove and between his legs to bring in Michael Gillaspia from third.
Schultz gave up five hits and struck out six in his complete-game shutout.
“He’s been our guy for three years really,” said Floyd. “Tonight, he came out and pitched really well. He controlled the zone tonight and came with all four pitches, and when he does that, he gives a chance to win.”
The Chargers and Mustangs will face once again 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs. Floyd said he wants his team to keep up the energy in their upcoming game.
“We have to stay on focused on what we are trying to do, play with a lot of energy, get a good pitching performance, and play good defense behind our guys,” Floyd said.
