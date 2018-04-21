GALVESTON
For longtime Galveston baseball coach Gary Key, his love of the game resides in the little things, like practices or that the sport is unpredictable and that any given day could be any team’s day
“Think of a major league team, you can be a great team and lose 60 games a year,” Key said. “A pro football team that’s really good, they’re not going to lose many games. A great pro basketball team, isn’t going to lose many games. But, a pro baseball team, you can lose 50 or 60 games and be considered great.
“And to me, the most fun part of baseball was the practice every day,” Key added. “The journey is better than the destination, and just coming out everyday for practice was awesome.”
Friday night before Ball High’s 8-5 home win over Alvin Shadow Creek, it was Key’s day as the coach known for his energy, humor and outgoing, boisterous nature had his No. 44 retired at Tor Field.
“He’s been a Galveston baseball person for about 30 years, and he’s great guy,” Ball High head baseball coach Russell Ferrell said. “He’s taught at Ball High since 1986. Everybody knows him. He’s taught everybody and their kids — not just baseball, but life. He’s just a wonderful person, and we’re retiring his number because we care about him and like him so much.”
Key, a Kentucky native, arrived in Galveston in 1982 and began his coaching career at O’Connell. In 1986, Key moved over to coach Ball High’s baseball team, and was the head coach until 2001, per his pre-game introduction. Key completed the Galveston baseball coaching trifecta by taking the Galveston College job in 2009.
During his time at Ball High, Key sent more than 100 student-athletes to play college or professional baseball, and his most famous pupil, former Houston Astros pitcher Brandon Backe (Ball High class of 1996), was on hand to catch Key’s ceremonial first pitch, as well as share some memories.
Backe fondly remembers his former head coach as “quite the character,” but on a more serious note credits Key for helping mold him from a young boy into a man.
“He taught us to be accountable, he taught us to have a good work ethic, to never give up, and always work to get better and never be satisfied with who you are on any particular day,” Backe said. “He was something else.”
Key guided nine Tors teams to the postseason, and he gave all credit to the quality players he had an opportunity to coach for his long and successful tenure at Ball High.
“I was fortunate to have about a decade of really great players coming through the Little League program in town that did a great job of preparing these kids for high school,” Key said.
During his years at Ball High, Key has also served as a head golf coach, an assistant softball coach and an economics teacher.
