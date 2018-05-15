And then there were two.
Following last week’s UIL playoff action, only two baseball teams remain standing for competition in this week’s round of postseason games. Here’s what’s going on.
BASEBALL
Last week in review
In the Region III-6A area playoffs, the Clear Springs Chargers rallied from a nine-run deficit in Game 2 to knock off defending state champion Deer Park and sweep their best-of-three series. Clear Falls and Dickinson were not as fortunate, as the Knights saw Atascocita win games 2 and 3 in a doubleheader and the Gators lost games 1 and 3 against La Porte to end their respective postseasons.
Santa Fe came through in a do-or-die Game 3 against Port Neches-Groves to oust the Class 5A defending state champions and move on in the playoffs.
Playoff preview
Clear Springs vs. Kingwood — The Chargers will look to keep the big bats of Kingwood quiet in this one. The Mustangs enter the best-of-three Region III-6A quarterfinal series after rallying back from a Game 1 loss to win their area round series against Pearland. Kingwood won the decisive third game in emphatic fashion, 15-0. Kingwood swept Beaumont West Brook in the first round with a combined score of 36-7 in the two games.
Clear Springs (26-9-1) and Kingwood (28-5-2) tied, 2-2, at an early season tournament co-hosted by Clear Springs on March 2. Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston hosts the entire series. Game 1 is 7 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday and, if needed, Game 3 is 1 p.m. Saturday.
Santa Fe vs. Kingwood Park — The Indians will attempt to derail a streaking Kingwood Park squad in their best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series. The Panthers have won their past 15 games, including sweeping their area round series against Houston Milby and their first round series against Vidor. In those four playoff games, Kingwood Park has allowed one or fewer runs in three of them.
All three games of the series between Santa Fe (25-10-1) and Kingwood Park (26-10) will be held at Jim Kethan Field at Deer Park High School. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 will be 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if needed, will be 1 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review
Galveston County’s sole survivor in the UIL softball playoffs bowed out in their Region III-6A quarterfinal one-game series, as the Clear Falls Knights fell in decisive fashion, 10-0, in a run-rule shortened contest.
