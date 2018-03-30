HITCHCOCK
Last weekend, Hitchcock’s Xavian Hampton headed to Abilene as one of just five state powerlifting champions in school history, and he came back as the Bulldogs’ first-ever back-to-back gold medalist.
“I like the fact that I’m going to be remembered for awhile,” Hampton said. “My picture is going to be up there with everybody else’s. I feel like I can be setting an example for everybody after me.”
Competing in the 242-pound weight class at the state meet, Hampton lifted a total of 1,685 pounds — 665 pounds in the squat, 620 in the deadlift and 400 in the bench press. Hampton’s totals in the deadlift and the bench press were the senior’s personal records, and all three were his best lifts of this season.
Hampton also broke his own regional record set last year in the deadlift (610 pounds) by lifting 615 pounds in the state qualifying event.
“We’ve said it a million times, X is a great kid, a once-in-a-lifetime type of guy,” Hitchcock head coach Cody Carney said. “He was always the last guy in the weight room every day, so he’s earned it.”
After winning gold last year with similar numbers in his first-ever trip to the state meet, Hampton said he refused to rest on his laurels.
“Really, after powerlifting season, I never stopped lifting and just maintaining myself,” Hampton said.
Hampton’s second consecutive state powerlifting gold medal did not come easily, though. For starters, he experienced a series of misfortunes leading up to the event.
“There were so many reasons why I shouldn’t have won state this year,” Hampton said. “For one, I left my wraps at home. I didn’t make weight three times. I dropped my first deadlift, which has never happened to me.
“All of that happened, but I was like, ‘I’m still going to win,’” Hampton added. “Carney, he was freaking out, but I was OK.”
In addition to that, the competition improved.
“In powerlifting they have a website, and you can look at it and see what everybody is lifting in every region, every weight class, and he had been down the whole year; he’s been down by as much as 150 pounds with his overall total,” Carney said. “After we came out of regionals, he had the best total. Once you get to regionals, the judging gets a lot stricter, and often times, people’s weight totals go down.”
In both state meets, Hampton had “the hammer” as the top qualifier — meaning he had the advantage of lifting last, knowing exactly what he had to do to best the competition. But, while last year Hampton didn’t even need to make a last lift because he had already done enough to clinch the title, this year, he needed one last clutch performance in the deadlift to win the gold.
“He went up there and pulled it up and got all three white lights, and it was pretty exciting,” Carney said.
Hampton, a defensive lineman and fullback for the Bulldogs football team, will be attending Eastern Arizona College on a football scholarship this fall where he plans to major in business.
