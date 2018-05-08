HIGH ISLAND
Now they can joke around about last year’s blunder, but the High Island boys relay team will be all business come this weekend at the Class 1A UIL state track and field championships.
After a disappointing baton drop ended their run at the state meet early last season, the Cardinals will compete in both the boys 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter runs at the state meet — the tail end of a season that has the team brimming with the confidence needed to live up to their motto, “faster than a small-town rumor” at state this time around.
“We want to prove that we can compete with the best,” senior relay team member Kade Meyers said. “We’re a small town, but we produce great athletes.”
Running the first leg of the race will be sophomore Nate Jackson, who also qualified for state in the 100-meter sprint. He’ll hand off to second leg junior Derek MeMoss, then will come third leg sophomore Billy Palmer, and finally last leg, Meyers. Joining the team at state as alternates will be senior Kole Rodriguez and freshman Brandon Isaacks.
Nate Jackson, DeMoss and Meyers return from last year’s relay team, while Palmer has integrated seamlessly as the group’s newcomer. The Cardinals will be a solid favorite to at least reach the medal stand, with the second-best regional qualifying time in the 4x100 (44.19 seconds).
The 4x100 performance at regionals was good for a gold medal. High Island won regional silver medals in the 4x200 (1:34.05) and in Nate Jackson’s 100-meter dash (11.41 seconds).
High Island head track and field coach John Jackson also noted that earlier in the season, the 4x100 team recorded a time of 43.80 seconds, which he said is the fastest in the state in Class 1A.
“So, we’ve got a pretty good shot to get to the stand, I’m hoping,” John Jackson said.
High Island track and field went through a rugged regular season schedule to get the Cardinals aptly prepared for a run at state. They were, by far, the smallest school in attendance at meets at Lumberton and Jasper, which featured schools as large as Class 5A in the competition.
“We went to some big meets early, and ran against some extremely fast people,” John Jackson said.
The UIL state track and field championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
