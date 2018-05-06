LEAGUE CITY
For the third straight year, the Clear Springs Chargers track and field program will be sending a hurdler to the UIL state championships this week, as sophomore sensation Kirk Collins has qualified for both the 110-meter and 300-meter events.
“It’s just a hot bed for hurdles, I guess,” Clear Springs head boys track and field coach Andrew Gamble said. “We’ve just been taking those athletes with potential in the hurdles and have really been focusing on them. Hurdles is a really technical event, like the triple jump and the pole vault and other events that are really technical.”
While it will be Collins’ first time going to state, he’s confident that he’ll have a good showing — and with good cause after setting new personal records in his most recent runs at the regional meet.
Collins earned regional silver medals in both hurdles runs with times of 14.23 seconds in the 110 and 37.30 seconds in the 300.
“I’m expecting to do very well,” Collins said. “I want to win in both of my events.”
Gamble said that Collins has steadily improved throughout the season, and is right on schedule to have his best performance of the year at state. As he saw Collins’ progress throughout this season, Gamble said reaching the state meet became a realistic expectation.
“We always set the bar high, and that’s our goal to make it to state,” Gamble said. “That’s how our program is based off the state meet. But, as his season started to progress more and his times started to drop to those kind of elite times, that’s when I knew there was a chance we could make it this year.”
While it may not seem unusual to excel in both hurdles events, the two events are quite different strategically. In the 300, competitors have to know when to conserve energy and when to step on the gas, in the 110 it is a full-on sprint with no room for error. And all the hurdles competitors will have to be on their games to excel at state.
“The competition and also the atmosphere — it’s at UT in a big stadium in a big city,” Collins said regarding what he’s looking forward to most about the state meet.
Going forward in his high school career, Collins said he has his goals set high, with hopes for multiple state championships and rewriting the Clear Springs record books on his mind.
“With him just being a sophomore, he’s got so much more left to achieve, so I’m really excited to see what the future holds for him,” Gamble said. “To qualify for both hurdles races as a sophomore is a great, phenomenal achievement. I’m excited for him.”
The state track and field championships will be Friday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
