HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs will be sending a strong contingent — young but already owning state experience — looking to bring home medals at the Class 3A state track and field meet this weekend.
“I feel like we’re more prepared because last year, everyone was nervous because it was our first time,” senior relay team member Majesty Otems said. “This year, we’re ready.”
On the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams, Otems and sophomores Breanna Birdow and Chrishauna McDaniel will be back at state for the second time and will be joined by newcomer sophomore Selena Goodman.
“We’re expecting a medal this year,” Hitchcock track coach Lloyd Jones said. “The first year, we were just excited and kind of surprised at the same time to make to state. This year, the goal is to get on the medal stand. That’s what we’re pushing for.”
Goodman, who transferred from Manvel, noted that she actually grew up in Hitchcock running with her current teammates, making her addition to the team seamless.
“When they went to state, I thought I could go to state, too,” Goodman said.
In the group’s first trip to state last year, team members admitted there was a little bit of an intimidation factor stepping into a huge track facility, which included tears and lost lunches.
“I was crying because as I was walking out, I was just like, ‘This is a lot of people,’” Birdow said.
“This year, we can’t be nervous, we just have to get it,” Otems said.
Joining the relay teams at state will be alternates Arianna Daniels and Kennedy Katley. Birdow also will be competing at state in the triple jump.
“We were an inch or two away from her making it last year as a freshman, so this year, we weren’t surprised,” Jones said.
Jones said he’s seen his relay team’s maturity level improve from last year, and coming with being another year older has been an increased level of confidence and increased physical strength and speed for the group.
“Months before the season, they were already locked in and a lot more focused,” Jones said.
In the 4x100, the Lady Bulldogs qualified at regionals with a time of 48.84 seconds, and earlier in the season, set their best run at 48.66 seconds. In the 4x200, Hitchcock qualified with a time of 1:45.24, and the team’s season-best is 1:44.88.
“We’re right in the thick of things; it could go either way,” Jones said. “I think they’re ready. They’re prepared, and they’re ready to go out and just give it a good go. There are some good teams, but we’ll be right in the mix with them all.”
And, with three sophomores on the team, the future is bright for these Lady Bulldogs.
“I’m really excited about that,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of young talent. So, of course, we expect to come back strong the next year.”
The UIL state track and field championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
