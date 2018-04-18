A road trip to next month’s University Interscholastic League Tennis State Tournament may be in the works today and Friday for several locals.
Clear Falls’ Reed Collier and Clear Creek’s dynamic duo of Carter Crookston and Michael Raji each are seeded No. 2 in their respective events at the Region III-6A Championships, which gets underway this morning at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
Also, Friendswood’s mixed doubles team of Quinn Radtke and Ethan Bui is seeded No. 4.
Meanwhile, up at the Region III-5A Championships at the Blythe-Calfee Tennis Center in Willis, Ball High’s recently-crowned District 23-5A doubles champions Tony Corrales/Tyreese Washington (boys) and Aeris Buss/Noah Elzner (mixed) are expected to fare well, too.
Collier drew his high seed in the boys singles, where he will be challenged by Deer Park’s Ethan Cook in the opening round at 8:30 a.m.
“Reed has been awesome as usual,” Clear Falls head coach Keller Akin said of his two-time 24-6A champion. “He really earned that No. 2 seed and has his eyes set on state.”
Collier is one of two entries at the regional meet. Joining him will be teammate Brissa Mendoza, a surprise runner-up at the 24-6A meet, in the girls singles.
Mendoza faces Deer Park’s Morgan Cook at 9:45 a.m.
“Brissa is looking forward to the competition, and I think she has a couple of upsets in her,” Akin said.
“We’re very excited for both of them. It’s a great testament to their hard work and dedication on the court to earn a spot at the regional tournament.”
The same holds true for the No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Crookston and Raji, the 24-6A winners. They take on Humble Atascocita’s Carson Kirk and Justin Nguyen at 11 a.m.
“We expected to get the No. 2 seed,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Not getting to state would be a letdown.”
The Wildcats also have Alejandra Lopez, another district champion, in the girls singles. There she is matched up in the first round against Houston Lamar’s Natalie Butler at 9:45 a.m.
“Ale has a reasonable avenue to the semis,” Geise said, noting Lopez received a No. 5 placement in the draw. “She can play with that (No. 4-seeded Pearland) Dawson girl.”
A win over Butler would move Lopez into today’s probable 1:30 p.m. quarterfinals against Dawson’s Kyler Powe.
In the mixed action, No. 4 Radtke and Bui will take on Humble Kingwood’s Kate Woods and Quin Davis at 11 a.m.
“I think it’s pretty open for any of the seeded teams,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said of the mixed doubles. “Anything is possible. We’ll just line ‘em up one at a time and see what happens.”
Also in the doubles picture is the Clear Springs girls team of Megan Chu and Sahar Elchehabi, the 24-6A champion.
Chu and Elchehabi received a No. 6 placement and are paired up in the first round against Baytown Sterling’s Samantha Glaize and Madison Vincent at 12:15 p.m.
“We’ve played Sterling twice already and beat them in straight sets each time,” Clear Springs co-head coach Gregg Parker said. “We haven’t seen (No. 4 seeded Houston) Langham Creek, but we’d like to see them on Thursday.
“If we’re playing well, we’ll be a tough match for somebody.”
As for Ball High, “Every Tor was prepared for the (23-5A) district tournament, and I could not be prouder of every one of them,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said.
The Tors’ doubles teams first learned of their first-round opponents at Wednesday night’s coaches seeding meeting.
