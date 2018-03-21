SANTA FE
Seniors Morgan Boody and Tyler Ray recently earned the honor to represent the Santa Fe Indians at their respective state powerlifting meets.
Boody totaled 910 pounds at the girls state meet last weekend, good for a fourth-place medal in the 181-pound weight class. Ray will be looking to medal in the boys state meet this weekend in Abilene.
Ray totaled 1,545 pounds at regionals competing in the 242-pound weight class, and will compete against more than 30 powerlifters this weekend. It will be his first time competing at a state meet.
“I expect to go all-out,” Ray said. “I want to make sure I get all my first lifts in, and just have fun with it. This is it.”
Santa Fe head powerlifting coach C.J. Cavness said he recruited Boody to the powerlifting team because of the high-level work ethic he witnessed when she was on the Santa Fe softball team and because her short, compact frame was perfect for powerlifting.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know about powerlifting until coach Cavness came up to me and told me to do it,” Boody said. “So, I just started working out and competing, and I started to really enjoy it.”
Not only did Boody enjoy the competitions, she excelled at them. Her trip to state this year marked the third year in a row that she competed at the big meet.
Ray said he first developed an interest in competing in powerlifting meets his freshman year after watching Strongman competitions, as well as watching some of his football teammates compete, and he quickly developed a strong passion for the sport — as evidenced by his dedication to it.
“He’s, by far, the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached,” Cavness said. “Tyler is going to out-work everybody.”
For both Boody and Ray, the competitions are not only about trying to best the field, but are also about pushing their own limits, as well.
“I just like the fact that you can compete against other great lifters to see, not necessarily who you can out-lift, but to see how far you can push yourself to make sure that you can be where you want to be,” Boody said.
Also competing for the Santa Fe powerlifting team at the regional meet were freshman Jacob Cavness (114-pound weight class) and junior Michael McVay (242-pound weight class) on the boys side, and junior Marie LeCompte (181-pound weight class) and sophomore Kirra Rodriguez (114-pound weight class) on the girls side.
(2) comments
Outstanding Indians. Do your best and represent the Indian nation.
We are behind you and appreciate your hard work
I agree with Bobby... this is what I want our local children doing, instead of walking out. These young athletes are models for hard work, friendship, and physical fitness. Great work to all involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.