It’s playoff time for the Galveston County baseball teams who have qualified, and the the softball teams left standing after bi-district now enter the area round of the postseason.
Here’s a look at what’s going on.
BASEBALL
Last week in review
All four teams to qualify for the playoffs out of District 24-6A are from Galveston County-based schools, and last week’s action resulted in the standings falling neatly into place. Clear Falls clinched the program’s first-ever outright district championship with a sweep of Clear Creek, knocking the Wildcats out of playoff contention. Friendswood’s sweep of Alvin secured the runner-up spot for the Mustangs. Clear Springs took care of business against Clear Lake to lock up third place, and Dickinson rallied its way into the No. 4 playoff seed with a sweep of Clear Brook.
In District 23-5A, Santa Fe survived an extra-inning scare Tuesday against Alvin Shadow Creek to clinch the program’s first out-right district championship since 2001 before cruising to a win over Fort Bend Marshall to end the regular season Friday. Ball High also made short work of Marshall to end its regular season Tuesday, and Texas City beat playoff-bound Manvel and Fort Bend Elkins to end its year on a high note and on a four-game winning streak.
Series to watch this week
Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson — The Gators may have needed to win out last week to get into the playoffs, but with strong pitching and defense, this Dickinson squad is the type of team built for the postseason. Dickinson gets a tough first test against Dawson, which went unbeaten in District 23-6A. The Eagles will be led on the mound and at the plate by ace pitcher Adam Houghtaling. The best-of-three series starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson, with Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dawson and, if needed, Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Manvel High School.
Ball High vs. Houston Milby — While the Tors finished the regular season in a three-way tie for runner-up, they were on the short end of a coin flip tiebreaker and will face the champions of District 24-5A, Milby. While their district competition is not the most daunting, the Buffaloes bring a solid team to challenge a battle-tested Ball High squad. The teams’ best-of-three series starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Butler Sports Complex in Houston, and the Tors host Game 2 at 8 p.m. Friday. If needed, Game 3 will be noon Saturday at Clear Lake.
Other playoff series this week
• Clear Falls vs. Brazoswood — Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Brazoswood; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls; Game 3 (if needed), 1 p.m. Saturday at Alvin High School.
• Friendswood vs. Pearland — Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Pearland; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Friendswood; Game 3 (if needed), noon at Clear Brook.
• Clear Springs vs. Richmond George Ranch — (all games at Shadow Creek High School) Game 1, 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if needed), 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Santa Fe vs. Houston Furr — Game 1, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Delmar Sports Complex; Game 2, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe; Game 3 (if needed), noon Saturday at Santa Fe.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review
Local playoff teams got whittled down, as both Clear Creek and Clear Springs’ years ended with bi-district sweeps against Brazoswood and Pearland, respectively. Clear Falls stunned District 23-6A champion Pearland Dawson, sweeping a doubleheader that ended well past midnight Saturday morning to win the best-of-three series after dropping the series opener in convincing fashion Wednesday. Both Santa Fe and Texas City coasted to three-inning run-rule blowouts of Houston Northside and Houston Furr, respectively.
Series to watch watch this week
Texas City vs. Splendora — The Lady Stings will get a huge step up in competition in the area round in a best-of-three series against Splendora. The big bats of Texas City will be tested against a red-hot Splendora team that ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, which included wins over area powers and district foes Barbers Hill and Kingwood Park. The Lady Wildcats are coming off a hard-fought bi-district series against Livingston, which saw them rally after dropping the first game. North Shore High School will host this series with Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 at 5 p.m. Friday and, if needed, Game 3 following 30 minutes after Game 2.
Other playoff series this week
• Clear Falls vs. Pasadena Dobie — (one-game series) 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake.
• Santa Fe vs. Dayton — (one-game series) 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby.
