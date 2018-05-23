After their series-clinching win last Friday over Kingwood, the Clear Springs Chargers baseball team had a post-game celebratory huddle like none other — and one they’ll never forget.
The Chargers had just won an 8-6 extra-inning nail-biter that resulted in the program’s first-ever trip to the regional semifinals, but that became the furthest things from their minds as a large group of Santa Fe High School students — some of them fellow baseball players — entered the turf field at the University of Houston’s Schroeder Park.
“That night was way bigger than ourselves,” Clear Springs senior outfielder Trey Luper said. “That milestone, it ended up not being about that milestone after everything that has happened. It was a huge step in school history, but it was also a huge step in our community because we all came together.”
Clear Springs’ players and coaches delivered an enjoyable, roughly three-hour distraction for a handful of their Galveston County neighbors. Just hours earlier, these Santa Fe students were terrorized by a gunman at their school, who killed eight of their classmates and two of their teachers, while injuring more than a dozen others.
“It started on social media, us saying we were going to support them and play for them and that we were going to have their backs,” Luper said. “None of us really expected to see any recognition from it, so it was really cool how they starting contacting us and letting us know, and about 40 or 50 of them showed up to the game. It’s like a feeling you can’t really describe.”
As they embraced the Santa Fe students who showed up to support them that Friday night, Chargers players knew they had won more than just a game.
“It was a very good, emotional feeling — it’s not like a feeling I’ve ever felt before,” Luper said. “I’ve never put that much meaning into a baseball game. Baseball has always been about more than just a game. It’s about like brothers and family and more than just baseball, but to have another family brought into our family was definitely a surreal feeling. It made it just that much more important.”
Clear Springs returned the support in kind, with a substantial contingent present at Santa Fe’s baseball playoff series against Kingwood Park, as it resumed Saturday evening in Deer Park.
The Indians team forged bravely forward by choosing to play on, but it would a whole different kind of emotional atmosphere at the end of the game when the Chargers walked onto the field to console and pray with Santa Fe players after Kingwood Park came away with the victory to end Santa Fe’s season.
The newly formed strong bond and fellowship developed between the baseball teams of these two high schools — Clear Springs’ campus is located roughly 10 miles almost exactly north of Santa Fe High School — has not stopped with last week’s outpouring of support.
Senior pitcher Brady Miller said Santa Fe’s players would join in on the Chargers’ weekly team dinner Wednesday night, and once again the Indians have been invited to root on Clear Springs in the Region III-6A best-of-three semifinal series, set to begin 7 p.m. Thursday back at Schroeder Park.
“A few of us got together and invited them out, and we’re cooking for them and everything,” Miller said. “We just want to win and come together and continue to show support for Santa Fe and play for them. We need to keep our heads on straight, and know that there’s something bigger than what we’re doing.”
THE MATCHUP
In their regional semifinal series, the Chargers will square off against a perennial area powerhouse in the Cypress Fairbanks Bobcats. Cy-Fair enters the series coming off a dominant sweep of district foe Cy Falls, winning Game 1 and 2 by the scores of 12-0 and 12-1, respectively.
“From what I’ve seen, they pitch well, they play solid defense and they hit the ball well, and I would assume that’s what pretty much everyone is going to be, at this point,” Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd said. “How do you match up against them? You go in there and pitch and play defense, and that’ll keep you in the game.”
Champions of a tough District 17-6A, the Bobcats have yet to be beaten in the playoffs and enter the series on an 18-game winning streak.
Clear Springs did not have the easiest time in district play, finishing in third place, and had to gut out an extra-innings Game 3 win over Richmond George Ranch to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
“You don’t want to peak in the middle district play, and then you’re as good as you’re going to be — you want to be continually getting better, and hopefully you peak at this time of year,” Floyd said. “I think, hopefully, that’s what we’re doing.
“We had some bumps in the road in district play, but I think that’s made us better,” Floyd added. “Now, looking back, I wouldn’t trade those bumps because it made us better. It made us figure out what we needed to focus on to continue to get better. Sometimes, when you cruise through district play, you look through your short-comings because you’re always winning.”
Also, the Chargers have already toppled their fair share of Goliaths. Last week, Clear Springs swept state-ranked No. 3 Kingwood, and in the series before that, it was a sweep of defending Class 6A state champion Deer Park.
“The big key to our success has been unselfishness,” Floyd said. “Everybody is on board with the common goal. And I think that’s the key for any team that’s still playing at this time.”
The entire series will be played at Schroeder Park. Like Game 1, Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. If needed, Game 3 will start at noon.
