Last week’s slate of games marked the end of high school softball season, and for most of the Galveston County teams that achieved a postseason berth, they’ll have to wait just a little longer to find out who their first-round opponents will be.
Baseball’s regular season wraps up this week with plenty still left to be decided. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
BASEBALL
Last week in review:
In a series that was pivotal for both teams, Clear Falls (9-3 in district) swept Dickinson (6-6), leaving the Knights with a one-game lead for first place in the 24-6A standings. Meanwhile, the sweep puts the defending 24-6A champion Gators one game behind for the district’s final playoff seed. Clear Creek (7-5) split with Clear Lake (4-8), and Friendswood (8-4) and Clear Springs (7-5) split their season series.
In District 23-5A, Santa Fe (12-2 in district) cleared the final major hurdle between the Indians and a district title with a win over Galena Park (9-5) on Friday before taking care of business against Fort Bend Willowridge (1-13) on Saturday. Ball High (10-5) went 2-1 last week, and despite a loss to Manvel (10-4), remain in good position to clinch a playoff spot with only Fort Bend Marshall (1-13) remaining on the schedule. Texas City went 1-2 last week.
Games to watch this week:
Clear Creek vs. Clear Falls — There will be high stakes in this series, as the Knights will be looking to seal up the young program’s first-ever district championship, while the Wildcats will need wins to fend off Dickinson for 24-6A’s final playoff berth. A well-rounded Clear Falls team is led by one of the area’s best talents in pitcher Braydon Fisher, while an, at times, explosive Clear Creek lineup is led by Garrett Poston and Matthew Etzel. The first game of the series will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek, while Clear Falls hosts the season finale 7 p.m. Friday.
Dickinson vs. Clear Brook — A season-ending series against last-place Clear Brook (2-10 in district) might be just what the doctor ordered for a Dickinson team struggling mightily to hit the ball, with only eight runs scored in their past six games. That said, the Gators can’t take the Wolverines lightly, as a loss would be a likely deathblow for their playoff chances. Dickinson hosts the first game 7 p.m. Tuesday and close out the series 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review:
The District 24-6A playoff picture settled into place as the season wrapped up. Local teams Clear Springs (11-3 in district, No. 2 seed), Clear Creek (10-4, No. 3 seed) and Clear Falls (9-5, No. 4 seed) all qualified for the postseason, along with 24-6A champs Alvin (12-2). The Knights had a momentum-building 2-0 week last week with wins over Dickinson (2-12) and Clear Creek. Clear Springs also went 2-0, while Clear Creek went 1-1. Friendswood and Dickinson went 0-2 last week.
Texas City (12-4 in district) scored a minor upset over Manvel (12-4) on Friday to force a three-way tie for second place in District 23-5A, along with Galena Park. Via coin toss, the Lady Stings will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, while Manvel will be No. 3 and Galena Park No. 4. Santa Fe (15-1) put the final touches on a district championship with a 2-0 week. Ball High split its games, ending the season on a positive note with a 15-0 rout of Fort Bend Marshall at home.
Playoff game to watch this week:
Clear Falls vs. Brazoswood/Pearland Dawson — On paper, the District 24-6A teams have the edge over their 23-6A counterparts in bi-district play, so the most interesting matchup will likely be 24-6A’s solid No. 4 seed Clear Falls against the winner of Monday’s district title tiebreaker between Brazoswood and Dawson. The two teams provide very different matchups, as Dawson’s strength is in its pitching, while the bats of Brazoswood are the Lady Buccaneers’ strength. A well-rounded Knights team should be prepared for both, however.
Others:
As of this writing, details on the playoff games were not available. In Class 6A, Clear Creek will face the loser of the aforementioned Dawson-Brazoswood tiebreaker, while Clear Springs faces Pearland. For Santa Fe and Texas City, this week’s bi-district games against the all-Houston ISD 24-5A district will be merely a formality. The past has proven that no matter which team they face, the vast talent disparity will see the Lady Indians and Lady Stings breeze into next week’s area round.
