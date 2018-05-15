GALVESTON
Four legendary names of the past from O’Connell High School sports history will be inducted into the school’s Buccaneer Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.
The inductions will take place during the Bucs’ sports banquet, starting at 6 p.m.
The list of honorees includes current athletic director and boys basketball head coach Derek Martin, who was a standout for the school’s basketball program from 1988-91.
Also being recognized will be another boys basketball great, Norlen Brooks, along with Johnny Giusti for football and Rocky Vaiani for baseball.
Martin and Brooks are both representing the HOF class of 2016.
“Being inducted into the O’Connell Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for me,” Martin said. “O’Connell has always been a special place to me, and to become a part of the Hall of Fame with so many great athletes that played here means a lot and is a great honor.”
Martin was all-district and honorable mention all-state, as well as all-county, while becoming one of the top 10 Buc scorers overall. He was also a member of the track team’s district-winning 4x400-meter relay team in 1991.
As for Brooks, he was the starting point guard on the Bucs’ first-ever boys basketball state champions in 1976.
Giusti and Vaiani, meanwhile, are being inducted into the Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.
Giusti, another 1991 graduate, was a standout defensive tackle during his four years at O’Connell, being named all-district each season and all-state and All-Greater Houston both his junior and senior years.
Giusti went on to play college football at Cisco Junior College.
“Being chosen for this award is an honor to me because football was and still is a sport I love,” said Giusti, who also placed fourth in the state in powerlifting. “This award is gratification for all the hard work and time I spent practicing and playing football. I learned a lot more than just football. I walked away with valuable life lessons from great coaches and made friends for life.”
Vaiani also enjoyed four years of sports excellence at O’Connell, eventually earning a baseball scholarship to Navarro College.
Vaiani was all-district in baseball each season and received all-state honors as a sophomore. For three straight years, he was named the Bucs’ best pitcher.
“It is humbling to be honored for playing a sport I love,” Vaiani said. “It means so much to me to be acknowledged for making a positive impact on the O’Connell baseball program.”
Along with baseball, Vaiani also starred in basketball and football.
The Buccaneer Hall of Fame is presented each year by the O’Connell All-Sports Booster Club. Two nominees, recognized for the sport they most excelled in while at O’Connell, are selected for each year.
The exemplary student-athletes and coaches are eligible after being away from O’Connell High School for five years.
The Hall of Fame’s first induction took place in 1982 when 21 charter members were named to the initial class.
