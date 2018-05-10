LEAGUE CITY
For the first time in program history, the Clear Falls girls track team will be sending runners to compete at the state meet, and both entrants will have solid chances to make more school history by bringing home medals in their events.
Senior Briana Garcia will compete in the 300-meter hurdles, and the team of freshman Kennedy Wade, junior Afiah Braithwaite, junior Destiny Muckelroy and sophomore Chermariea Hardy will team up in the 4x400-meter relay.
“It means a lot,” Garcia said. “Track is one of the hardest sports to work out in. You’re either out in the cold or the heat, but it’s really nice to be able to go with the girls because they also push me. Anytime after a race, they’re always there to cheer me on. I knew I could do it, and I knew they could make it, as well.”
Garcia’s high school track and field career has been a painful one, to say the least. After finishing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at the regional meet as a freshman, a toe injury derailed her sophomore season, and she didn’t even compete in track her junior year due to a surgery. But, despite it all, Garcia was still anxious to return for her senior season.
“When you’re a senior, that’s it, you’re done and you’re about to leave for college, and I knew I had a chance to make it to state,” Garcia said. “I’ve always been someone who’s never given up, so I didn’t want that to change.”
Then, just two weeks before the district meet this season, Garcia suffered a severely sprained ankle while attempting a high jump in practice, and coaches feared her season was finished right then and there.
“We wanted to get as many points as possible for district, and I used to high jump when I was younger,” Garcia said. “I went to do just one attempt, and I jumped and my whole ankle just rolled, but it looked like it broke. One of my coaches even threw up — it was bad.”
When it was time for regionals, Garcia’s ankle was pain-free and she was ready to compete in an extremely tough girls 300-meter hurdles group. The top three finishers also happened to record the top three qualifying times for the state meet.
Garcia came away with the silver medal in the event at the regional meet with a time of 42.63, a personal record that was just .02 seconds behind the winner.
“If she runs a flawless race, I feel really good about her winning the first individual title for Clear Falls High School in the 300 hurdles,” Clear Falls head girls track coach Abel Almendariz said.
Since competing at the Texas Southern Relays early in the season, the 4x400 team has an incredible 5 seconds off their previous best time, en route to putting together a run of 3:43.35 at regionals, which won the group a silver medal and is the third-best state qualifying time.
“Determination, willing to push to reach our goal of making it to state,” Braithwaite said about what drove the team to improve so rapidly this season.
The team to beat for the Knights at state will be Region III-6A gold medalists Cypress Springs.
“They’re a great team, but we have some confidence going in, we feel like there’s still room for improvement, our kids have been working hard, and they have a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Almendariz said.
The atmosphere at the state meet is something the history-making group of Knights is looking forward to about this weekend’s competition.
“Coach A, he’s been to state before, and he always says that when you’re at that straight-away, all you can hear is the fans going crazy,” Garcia said.
With no seniors on the 4x400 team, the future is bright for that group. Meanwhile, Garcia will be moving on to the University of Central Florida next season, where she has a volleyball scholarship and hopes to join the Golden Knights’ track and field team as well.
The UIL state track and field meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
