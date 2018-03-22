LA MARQUE
Fueled by an indomitable work ethic, La Marque junior Russell Pickney has pushed himself all the way to the state championships in the sport of powerlifting.
“I just want to be the best that I can be,” Pickney said.
Pickney, who also competes in football and track and field for the Cougars and participates in College of the Mainland’s collegiate high school program, has consistently improved throughout powerlifting season.
“Pickney is an extremely hard worker, very dedicated,” La Marque head powerlifting coach Amber Rozier said. “He’s also one of our collegiate students. So, just his dedication to actually come from collegiate to practice is amazing. … He takes it very serious.”
When it comes to powerlifting, Pickney said that getting the most out of himself is just as important, if not more, as proving he’s better than the competition.
“It’s more about pushing my own limits and setting personal records,” Pickney said.
In her first season as La Marque’s head powerlifting coach, Rozier said she first saw Pickney’s potential to excel in the sport when she was an assistant track coach.
“I saw his work ethic and how determined he was, and when I saw he was going to do powerlifting for me, I was super-excited because I know Pickney is the type of person who will run through a brick wall for you,” Rozier said.
Out of the 10 members of the La Marque powerlifting team, two qualified for the regional meet, with Pickney being the lone Cougars representative at state.
Competing in the 148-pound weight class, Pickney set new personal bests in all of the three lifting categories — squat (400 pounds), deadlift (500 pounds) and bench press (215 pounds) — at the regional meet, earning a silver medal to qualify for state.
Both Pickney and Rozier are hoping the momentum of the regional performance will result in an even better showing at state.
“I’m thinking he can hit 30 more pounds on his squat, 10 more on his bench, and I’m hoping for 20 or 30 more pounds on deadlift,” Rozier said.
The state meet will be held Saturday in Abilene, and will be the first trip to a state powerlifting meet for both Pickney and Rozier.
“I’m super-proud and excited — ecstatic, actually — to be going to state,” Rozier said. “It’ll be fun. It’ll be a learning experience for both of us. We’ll both have the opportunity to see how it works, and he’s going to go out there and compete and do great things.”
