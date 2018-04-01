Last week saw some interesting movement atop district standings in both baseball and softball, and this week promises more matchups that will affect league title and playoff races.
Here’s a look at what’s happening.
BASEBALL
Last week in review:
In District 24-6A, both Clear Creek (5-1 in district) and Clear Falls (5-1) took care of business with series sweeps against lesser foes (Alvin and Clear Lake, respectively) to remain tied for first in 24-6A. Friendswood (4-2) swept its series with Clear Brook, and Dickinson (4-2) and Clear Springs (4-2) split their series to remain firmly in the district title hunt.
Ball High (5-3) suffered a setback that saw Manvel (6-1) shoot to the top of the District 23-5A standings before rebounding with a blowout of Fort Bend Marshall. Santa Fe (5-2) went 2-0 last week, and Texas City (3-4) split its pair of games.
Games to watch this week:
Clear Creek vs. Friendswood — District 24-6A will feature a pair of heavyweight series this week, with one of those being the pair of games between the Wildcats and the Mustangs. The potent bats of Clear Creek will face, perhaps, their toughest test to date going up against Friendswood’s excellent pitching duo of Brandon Deskins and Bradley Wilcott. Friendswood plays host 7 p.m. Tuesday before the series turns to Mallory Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clear Falls vs Clear Springs — The other marquee series this week in 24-6A will be this one between the Knights and the Chargers. Led by ace Braydon Fisher and a solid lineup of bats, the Knights will have a tough task against a Chargers team with a rock-solid defense and a great ace of their own in Blake Schultz. Clear Falls hosts the first game 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Clear Springs will be the site of the season series finale 7 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe at Galena Park — With both teams bringing identical 5-2 records into this game 7 p.m. Tuesday, the winner will get a key edge in the 23-5A standings to close out the first half of district play. While the Indians’ hitting has been up-and-down so far this season, they can usually rely on good defensive play, and they have a solid young pitching staff led by sophomore Rome Shubert.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review:
The major development in District 24-6A was a red-hot Clear Springs (6-2) team handing Clear Creek (7-1) its first district loss. The Chargers have now won six straight after an 0-2 start to district play. Clear Falls (5-3) dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Clear Creek before bouncing back with a win against Clear Brook. Friendswood (4-4) also split its pair of games, losing a tough one to Alvin (7-1) before knocking off Dickinson (1-7). The Lady Gators’ struggles continued, falling to Clear Brook (2-6) and Friendswood.
In District 23-5A, Santa Fe (10-1) cruised to a pair of run-rule wins over Marshall and Fort Bend Elkins. Texas City topped Elkins on Tuesday, and the Thursday game between the Lady Stings and Ball High has yet to be reported.
Games to watch this week:
Alvin at Clear Springs — After avenging a first-round loss to Clear Creek last week, the Chargers will look to avenge their only other district loss of the season 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Alvin. The game should be an excellent display of pitching as Clear Springs’ Kelly Maxwell (Oklahoma State commit) duels Alvin’s Rachel Hertenberger (Houston commit).
Clear Creek at Alvin — The Wildcats will try to put themselves back in the driver’s seat for the 24-6A title in this key bout 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alvin in what could be a de facto district championship game. Expect another pitcher’s duel as Clear Creek sophomore Megan Lee throws against Hertenberger’s Lady Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.