LA MARQUE
After never competing in track and field before last year, La Marque sophomore Jackeria Woodkins now finds herself heading the state track and field championships with plenty of momentum.
“I’ve been steadily getting better, sometimes it’s been up and down, but it’s been good,” Woodkins said.
The proof of Woodkins’ constant improvement was seen at last week’s regional meet in Waco, as she won gold in both the 200-meter and 400-meter runs, setting new personal records — 24.97 seconds in the 200 and 57.24 seconds in the 400 — in the process.
“This year, she had a little more experience, a lot more confidence, and it’s just been an honor to see her grow and succeed and excel,” La Marque head girls track coach Amber Rozier said. “She’s going to do great things. I see her definitely being able to run in college. I was a college athlete for track, and she definitely has the potential. She works hard, she’s coachable, has a good attitude.”
Woodkins took to track naturally, starting with her first-ever track meet in Pearland as a freshman on the Lady Cougars’ team, surprising even herself with her speed. Since then, Woodkins’ times have just gotten lower and lower as she continually improved.
In fact, Woodkins ran herself all the way to an appearance at the regional meet in her freshman season — no small feat for any competitor, especially for one brand new to the sport.
“My last regionals was just like a very good eye-opener for me to just push myself further,” Woodkins said.
While this will be the young runner’s first appearance at the state meet, Rozier said she is seeing promising signs that indicate Woodkins will make the appearance a memorable one.
“She’s going to do great,” Rozier said. “At her workouts this week, she’s been working hard. She told me, ‘coach, I want to win,’ so she has the mentality of winning. And I told her she has the potential. All you have to do is go out there and compete. She wants to compete hard and run strong, and she should do well.”
Woodkins has the third-best qualifying times in both runs, but with the top competitors within fractions of seconds of each other, Rozier likes Woodkins’ chances of bringing home another gold.
“It’s anybody’s race, basically,” Rozier said. “All she has to do is compete, finish strong, and she could win it.”
The Class 3A UIL state track and field championships will be held 11-12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
