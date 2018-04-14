LA MARQUE
Basketball may not have been Kevin Wilcox’s first love, but it’s his current love, as the 2017-18 Galveston County boys basketball coach of the year reloaded a program many expected to be in rebuilding mode this season.
With the departure of a Class of 2017 core group of players who led La Marque to two consecutive state semifinal appearances and a regional final appearance, little was expected of the 2017-18 Cougars and their first-year head coach Wilcox.
Although this season’s roster had just one senior and the team’s leaders were mainly sophomores, La Marque still shared a district championship with Hitchcock, compiling a 13-1 record in 24-3A and a 24-12 overall record, which included a 13-game winning streak toward the end of the season.
On top of that, the Cougars made it three rounds deep in the playoffs, and in their regional quarterfinal loss, nearly toppled an East Chambers team that was 36-1 heading into the game.
“I guess it was like a pot of gumbo — you’re trying to get the right combinations and everything all together at once,” Wilcox said of coaching the very young team. “But, eventually, toward the end, we got that right mix. We got it right at the end.”
While La Marque was finding success on the court, there were still a fair share of difficult decisions that Wilcox had to make — most notably benching his best player and only returning starter from the previous season, Jordan Ivy-Curry.
“Part of it is I had to show him that, ‘Guess what? This team can win without you,’” Wilcox said. “He has a good basketball IQ, and he comes from a good family of basketball players. But, he just thought he knew too much and thought the team wasn’t going to win without him.
“Plus, it made my bench better,” Wilcox added. “I had a starting five, and then basically had a starter that can corral (the other bench players) and make them like another starting five. He demands attention, he demands double teams and somebody always has to know where he’s at.”
A 1995 La Marque graduate and member of some of the great La Marque football teams of the 1990s, Wilcox said there was a time where he envisioned his first head coaching job to be on the gridiron. But, when the head basketball job became available, it offered a different opportunity to serve his alma mater.
“I always dreamed about being a head football coach at my alma mater, just to be truthful, never to be a head basketball coach, but I feel great, I feel excited, proud,” Wilcox said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to do my community a good service, especially for the ones who came before me. A lot of stuff I learned along the way came from the foundation that I got in this community, as well as the coaches that I came up under and my father, who instilled in me hard work and dedication.”
Going forward, Wilcox will look to build on the team’s unexpected success this season.
“Hopefully, we can finally bring home a state championship on the basketball side,” Wilcox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.