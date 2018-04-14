DICKINSON
With undeniable basketball talent, Dickinson sophomore Tramon Mark, the 2017-18 boys basketball player of the year, matured mentally this season, as the Gators’ spotlight was cast squarely on him.
“I feel like I’ve grown mentally, and the physicality is going to come once I get older,” Mark said.
After graduating a large senior class, Dickinson relied much more on Mark on the floor than it did last year when he was a freshman. As the team’s primary point guard, Mark was responsible for calling out plays, bring the ball up the court the majority of the time and paying close attention to the other team’s strategy. Those opponents also game-planned specifically for Mark.
“It was a big transition, but I like directing my teammates to the places where they need to be,” Mark said. “I learned that from last year’s players, so it’s good that I can do that now.”
Mark started playing basketball at around age 5, and for several years, he said he was fairly small for his age, meaning he got a lot of time in playing the point. Of course, those who have seen Mark, know he eventually shot up in size, and now he brings those instilled guard skills with his 6-foot-5 frame.
“As I got older, I noticed I started getting taller than all of my teammates, and I turned into some tall player,” Mark said.
Along with Mark’s great ability, also comes a great responsibility to set a good example for his teammates, Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said.
“It may not be said, but everyone is waiting for No. 3 to walk through that gym door,” Wilson said. “Is No. 3 going to walk through that door on time? Is he going to walk in late? Or, is he going to walk through the door with a mind set of, ‘Hey, let’s get better today.’”
The 2017-18 season saw Mark improve in pretty much every statistical category, averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, and his playmaking ability gave the Gators an advantage just about every time they stepped onto the court.
“Some games, it’s not going to be that X or O that’s going to help us win that game, it’s going to be just going out there and making a play, and when you have a kid like Tramon Mark, you can just slap the clipboard down and say, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to go get this bucket,’” Wilson said. “And he’s able to do that, and it makes a whole lot of difference for me.”
En route to Mark leading Dickinson to a 29-9 overall record and a co-District 24-6A championship with a 12-2 record, several opponents this season could testify that Mark would have spurts in games where he was virtually unstoppable on offense. Going forward, Wilson thinks these stretches can be more than just brief scoring outbreaks.
“There are some things that you’re just gifted with, and he certainly has a gift,” Wilson said. “He has a lot of capabilities that he hasn’t even tapped into. … When I see those glimpses in stretches of games when he’s in that mode, I’m like, ‘Dude, where has this been? You should be doing this every game.’”
As his high school career continues, Mark, who already has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma and TCU, said his goals are to get teammates involved more and to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
Wilson said that those who have seen Mark play have only seen about 60 to 70 percent of what he’s capable of, and that he hopes he can guide Mark to his full, scary-good potential.
“I don’t look at it like a situation where I can just kick up my feet, I look at it like I’ve got a big responsibility on my hands,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to grow this talent to where he’s supposed to be.”
