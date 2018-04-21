DEER PARK
It had been 30 years since the Clear Creek Wildcats last discovered gold in boys doubles at the Region III-6A Tennis Championships.
Looking on with total approval on Friday was former Wildcats head coach Patrick Marrie, who with partner David Gabel were the last to pull off that fate with back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988.
“It’s awesome,” Marrie said, as he watched Carter Crookston and Michael Raji win this year’s boys doubles championship with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) upset of Houston Cypress Ranch’s No. 1-seeded Dylan Payne and Abhi Ramireddy. “I’m super happy for both of them.
“Boys doubles is always so competitive. It’s hard to get out (of regionals) in boys doubles. It’s such a popular division.”
In fact, in the 1988 regional final, Marrie and Gabel had to do so at the expense of Wildcat teammates Bobby Magness and Jon Osborne.
“That was a neat year for us,” Marrie said, looking back at the 1988 spring tournament season. “David and I were having a good year, and it made for a really fun year that we played Bobby and Jon in both the district final and regional final.”
After losing to Abilene Cooper the year before at the state tournament, Marrie and Gabel returned to Austin for another matchup with half of that same team from Cooper.
This time the Wildcats prevailed, eventually finishing third overall after falling to Tyler Lee in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-4.
“It was exciting to see that Michael and Carter got matched up,” said Marrie, who coached Raji as a freshman and sophomore before retiring from coaching in 2016.
“That made it really special, having coach Marrie there,” Raji said. “I could hear him from the sidelines cheering us on.”
“I knew Carter was an up-and-comer, so I’m happy for Michael to go out on a high note and for Carter to get a shot at the doubles with him,” Marrie added.
So would Marrie have put the two together if he would have stayed on as head coach?
“I think so,” Marrie said with a big grin. “I think so.”
