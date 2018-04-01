LEAGUE CITY
Everything was peachy keen for League City’s Carter Crookston at the Georgia Bowl United States Tennis Association National Level 3 tournament in Rome, Ga.
Crookston returned a two-time winner, claiming the boys 16-and-under singles title, then teaming up with Austin’s Harrison Chiu to finish second in the 16s doubles.
In fact, Crookston was just two points short of pulling off a sweep, as he and Chiu dropped a nailbiting 9-8 (8-6) final to Xavier Ecarma of Louisville, Ky. and Jake Sweeney of Rogers, Ariz., the No. 3 seeds.
“Not taking away anything from the other players, yeah, I thought I’d have a tougher tournament,” Crookston said. “But I played well.”
Indeed, Crookston, a Division I college tennis hopeful, was impressive throughout, not giving up a single set in the singles action, then racking up four wins in the doubles before losing a sudden-death heartbreaker in the championship match.
“I’m a lot more patient now when I play, developing the point,” Crookston said. “I guess I’m being smarter.”
Crookston was seeded No. 9 in the singles but faced his only real challenge in the final, where he upset No. 2-seeded Ben Shelton of Gainesville, Fla., 6-4, 7-5.
Before that, Crookston was untouchable, starting off with a 6-1, 6-2 romp past Gray Voelzke of Henrico, Va., in the opening round.
Crookston proceeded to beat Pranay Iver of Alpharetta, Ga., in the second round, 6-3, 6-3, before upsetting No. 8-seeded Ashe Ray of Spartanburg, S.C., in the round of 16, 6-1, 6-4.
Crookston followed with a 6-1, 6-1 effort past No. 9-seeded Ecarma in the quarterfinals, then pulled off his second upset of the tournament, a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1-seeded Sam Feldman of Brookline, Mass., in the semifinals.
“In the semifinals I got down early, and in the finals I was definitely down in both sets,” Crookston said. “I maybe need to get better at the net. That definitely showed in the doubles.”
Crookston and Chiu, seeded No. 5, debuted with 8-4 wins over Nathaniel Webster of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Liam Wickwire of Canfield, Ohio, and Andy Mackler of Lake Mary, Fla., and Colin Tavares of Titusville, Fla., in the first two rounds.
Then, after defeating Josef Sajonz of Edison, N.J., and Harrison Saladini of New York City in the quarterfinals, Crookston and Chiu upset No. 2-seeded Michael Karr of Darien, Conn., and Luke Riemann of Cheshire, Conn., in the semifinals, 8-6.
Crookston qualified for his third-ever 16s national tournament appearance with his No. 5 state ranking in the USTA-Texas Section and No. 270 nationally.
“The win moved me up to No. 160,” Crookston said of his new national ranking.
Now Crookston, who has been playing tennis since the age of nine, is gearing up for Thursday and Friday’s District 24-6A Championships, where he will double up with Wildcat senior teammate Michael Raji.
“Michael and I just want to have fun, make it to state and do well,” Crookston said. “I still have two more years to play singles. For sure my senior year.”
But, for now, being a national champion will work just fine, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.