LEAGUE CITY
The anchor of a Clear Creek Wildcats team that gave top teams in their district — and even a national powerhouse — all sorts of fits this season, Kaden Lovett is the 2018 Galveston County boys soccer player of the year.
As Clear Creek’s center midfielder and a two-year team captain, Lovett was the catalyst for the Wildcats’ attack, and the senior, with a strong sense of vision and knowledge of where all his teammates need to be on the field, was happy to assist (11) on just as many goals as he scored himself (11).
And, the district matches where the offense was clicking at its best were among the top highlights of the season, Lovett said.
“We had a couple blowout games that were really fun,” Lovett said. “I scored a hat trick against (Clear) Lake. And, in the preseason, we played in the Pasadena-Pearland tournament and actually won that.”
Another season highlight came in the first round of the playoffs as Clear Creek, the fourth-place finisher in District 24-6A, was matched up against the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school boys soccer team, Alief Elsik. Despite the long odds, the Wildcats actually managed to bring the fight to the Rams and take a 1-0 lead on a Ronaldo Gonzalez goal in the 38th minute of the match.
“We were so excited, (and) we were so pumped,” Lovett said. “Going into the half after scoring that goal, we were thrilled.”
The Clear Creek defense buckled down, but with less than fine minutes remaining in the match, Elsik scored the equalizer and escaped with a victory in overtime.
“The entire second half was just a battle, playing defense and trying not to let anything in,” Lovett said.
For his efforts during the regular season, Lovett was the coaches’ pick as the District 24-6A most valuable player.
“I was surprised, but that was my goal at the beginning,” Lovett said. “I told my coach early on that if I’m not playing to that standard, get on me because that’s what I’m going for this year. I wanted to be district MVP, and it was just great to have my team supporting me.”
The son of athletes — his father a soccer player and mother a softball player — it was no surprise Lovett took to the sports of soccer and baseball from an early age. Eventually, Lovett said soccer became just a little more fun, and he devoted his full effort to the beautiful game.
Lovett’s next step will be playing on the next level, as he signed a soccer scholarship with St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Lovett said he looks forward to the increased quality of competition on the college level, improving his abilities and hopefully able to play on the next level after college.
