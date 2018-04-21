DICKINSON
Giving back to a community that is still trying to recover from the destructive flooding of Hurricane Harvey, the Dickinson Gators hosted a 7on7 football tournament to help raise funds Saturday at Sam Vitanza Stadium and its practice fields.
Thirteen schools took part in this weekend’s tournament. All the proceeds from entry fees and concession sales went towards the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center in Dickinson.
Despite playing under gray skies all morning, the tournament went off without any inclement weather disruptions from Mother Nature.
Around $8,500 was raised for the M.I. Lewis foundation.
“First off, I really appreciate all the teams that came out today,” said Dickinson head football coach John Snelson. “The weather held off for us. We had a bunch of really good football today. Nobody got hurt, which is a big deal. The important thing is that we were able to raise a lot for the M.I. Lewis foundation. They help our kids so much.”
The M.I. Lewis foundation was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey back in August 2017. The center provides services to those in need in Dickinson as well as the surrounding area.
Since then, the center has managed to stay open after relocating to a neighboring church during the rebuilding process for the facility.
“There are a lot of families that depend on M.I. Lewis and it felt right to give back to the community,” Snelson said. “To do that makes you feel good. We also try to introduce our kids to community service because we want them to graduate with responsibility and a sense of pride in their community and this was a good opportunity today.”
The idea of having a 7on7 tournament for the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center came from Dickinson receivers coach Pat Spies.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve played in some fundraising tournaments,” Snelson said. “We’ve wanted to host a tournament to raise money for our team. Then, coach Pat Spies said ‘Let’s have this tournament and donate the proceeds to M.I. Lewis.’ So we went with that.”
Thirteen schools competed, including Dickinson, Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Friendswood and Texas City. Clear Springs, Dickinson and Friendswood each had two teams in order to fill out the 16-team field. The field was divided up into four groups of four teams in pool play.
Other competitors were Clear Lake, Pearland, Barbers Hill, Alief Hastings, Pasadena, Alief Taylor, North Shore and Pasadena Memorial.
The top teams in Pools 1 and 2 played each other in the tournament at the end of the day, while the first place teams in Pools 3 and 4 went head-to-head. The same format applied to those who finished second, third and fourth in their pools.
Friendswood-2 (who finished first in Pool 1) defeated Clear Springs-1, 42-28 in the final. North Shore (who finished first in Pool 3) knocked off Clear Creek, 33-26, in their final.
Friendswood-1 would finish the day undefeated, beating Clear Lake (39-25), Barbers Hill (28-12) and Pearland (47-14) in pool play before facing Clear Springs. Clear Springs-1 finished 3-1 for the day after going undefeated in pool play.
North Shore also went undefeated for the day, and Clear Creek finished 3-1 overall.
Dickinson-1 (playing in pool 3) went 2-2 overall, finishing the day with a 35-14 win over Clear Springs-2. Both teams finished second in their groups
“We broke the footballs out after spring break,” Snelson said. “We worked on fundamentals and everything. It’s always good to get them to compete against other people. 7on7, for me, is a good thing to get repetitive at what we do. The focus is to work on the stuff that we need to for the fall and get repetitions on the passing game. We’re almost four hours better now from today.”
Snelson said he was proud of the turnout from his players.
“We opened it up to anyone who wanted to come,” Snelson said. “We had a big turnout. We had lots of hungry football players. I was very proud of their effort. We weren’t perfect in our execution, but I liked our effort. I liked the team chemistry too. We had players who tried to find solutions.”
