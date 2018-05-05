DICKINSON
With one boasting an intimidating qualifying number and the other with an abundance of experience at the meet, a pair of Dickinson Gator triple jumpers have their sights set on bringing gold medals back to the swamp at this week’s UIL state track and field championships.
Senior Chris Welch — a member of the junior national track and field team, who will compete internationally in Finland this summer — not only obliterated his previous personal record and not only set a new Region III-6A meet record, but his gold medal winning triple jump distance of 51 feet, 4.5 inches at last week’s regional meet marks the best distance in the event of any high-schooler in the nation.
“It was kind of funny because when he walked by, looking at the tape measure, he was like, ‘No, that can’t be right,’” Dickinson head boys track coach Mark Crooms said. “When they announced it, he was shocked just like everyone else was.”
The previous two seasons at regionals, Welch missed out on a top-two finish and automatic bid to the state meet in the triple jump with jumps a half-inch short each time. Welch wasn’t going to let that happen again.
“He said that he was not going to be a wild card this year; he wanted to get in on his own,” Crooms said.
Now, Welch, who also qualified as a wild card in the long jump, will be the athlete to beat in the Class 6A boys triple jump at the state meet, but he said he is not at all feeling the weight of the proverbial target on his back.
“I don’t think it adds extra pressure, it just makes me more hungry to work harder than usual because I know everyone at state is coming for me, so I just have to keep working hard and focus on my technique,” Welch, a Houston Baptist University signee, said.
Junior Koi Johnson will be competing in the girls triple jump at the state meet for her third consecutive season after winning gold at regionals with a leap of 39 feet, 11.5 inches.
“She’s a hard worker who dedicates herself to what she does every day, so it doesn’t surprise me that this is her third year going to state,” Dickinson head girls track coach Mareon Lewis said.
Lewis said this season that Johnson has made strides in her speed and power, along with continuing to perfect her technique — all of this being done with the intent of maximizing her potential at the state meet.
“We’ve been training her to peak at the state meet because we’re so used to her performing at the state meet, that there was no need for her to jump her farthest at the regionals or district,” Lewis said. “This is the meet that we expect her to do her best.”
Johnson’s qualifying distance at regionals puts her squarely in the mix in a tightly bunched field, but Johnson hopes to propel herself well beyond the pack at state with a goal of reaching 42 feet, which would likely mean a long sought after state gold medal.
“The third time’s the charm for the gold,” Johnson said.
The state track and field championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.