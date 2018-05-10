GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers are well aware of their softball program’s rich history, but head coach Jay Cromie also wants his players to take it one game at a time when they take the field at the TCAL State Tournament in Houston.
“O’Connell has a big tradition of winning in softball every year,” Cromie said. “Every year, players come in and know that they’re not just playing for this season, but for those that have played in the past as well those who might come to O’Connell in the future to play softball. That can be pressuring sometimes, which is why we have to stay focused on the current game so that we can get the win and move on to the next game.”
The biggest issue facing the Lady Bucs is eliminating mistakes.
“I’ve been telling the girls that if we can cut down on a few errors and put the ball in play, then we have a great chance to come out on top,” Cromie said. “That’s where we have been focusing on in the last few weeks. If we can do that, we’ll have a great opportunity.”
The Lady Bucs will begin play against fellow district rivals Mt. Carmel Academy at 2 p.m. Friday.
The two teams split during the regular season with Mt. Carmel winning the first meeting 12-5 before winning the rematch 9-5.
“Mt. Carmel has some good hitters,” Cromie said. “They are steady on defense. But they will make mistakes, which is why we’re focusing on cutting down on mistakes. The first time we played them, we hardly got a bat on the ball. The second time, we put the ball in play a lot and nearly doubled our score on them.”
The winner between O’Connell and Mt. Carmel will immediately take on Tomball Christian in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.
“Tomball has like four pitchers that are really good,” Cromie said. “They travel a lot. They play very competitive. They are very sound on defense and can put the ball in play. If we can put our game together against Mt. Carmel, then that will be our next challenge. As long as we can play our ball and cut down on the errors, we’ll have a good chance to win both games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.