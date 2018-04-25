GALVESTON
Ball High Lady Tors track and field athlete Ariana Smith thought her season ended at the District 23-5A meet way back on April 2.
The sophomore finished in a seven-way for first place in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, but ultimately placed sixth. However, two jumpers ahead of Smith ended up having to scratch from the area meet, and with just one day to practice, Smith was back in the game.
“The two of them got knocked out, and I have no idea of the story behind how they all started falling like dominoes, but they did and here comes Ari,” Ball High head girls track coach Lindsay Haney said. “That’s something that you never see. She had one day to practice before she went out and medaled, and she’s getting better each day. I wouldn’t be surprised if she squeaked into the top two (at regionals).”
Smith took her second chance to heart, matching her jump from the district meet at the area meet, but this time the clearance was good for a second-place finish, and now, suddenly, she finds herself one more top-two finish away from a trip to the UIL state track and field championships.
“I was just glad I got a second chance at doing the high jump,” Smith said.
A week before the district meet, Smith — in her first season of high school track and field — broke Ball High’s school record in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, and hopes for a similar performance at the regional meet 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Turner Stadium in Humble.
A trio of area-round gold medalists lead the Tors boys track and field team into the regional meet, with Kelly Carmichael winning the area meet’s 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs, James Stevens winning the high jump, and Miguel Pagan-Estrada winning the triple jump.
For sophomores Carmichael and Stevens, it’ll be their second trip to regionals after debuting at the meet last year as freshmen.
“My times are a little better this year, so I feel like I have a better chance of making state,” Carmichael said. “So, I’m just going to give it my all there.”
After four years of hard work for Pagan-Estrada, the senior will be making his first-ever appearance in an individual event at a regional meet, but doesn’t want to stop there.
“All the hard work that I’ve done, I’m glad that it paid off,” Pagan-Estrada said.
The 3,200-meter runs begin 12:15 p.m. Friday and in the 1,600-meter runs begin 5:25 p.m. Saturday. The Class 5A boys high jump is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the 5A boys triple jump is set for 5 p.m. Friday.
Also representing the Tors at the regional meet will be Nigel Green in the high jump, Maurice Willis in the pole vault and Eric Rodriguez in the discus throw.
Other Lady Tors competing in regionals will be Leyha Williams in the triple jump, long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Katie Carter in the triple jump, Niece Thompson in the pole vault, and Aysha Mitchell in the 1,600-meter run.
