Last week some local baseball teams created some separation from the pack, while for others the week was a wash. Meanwhile, for softball, district hierarchy remained largely unchanged.
Here’s a look at what’s going on:
BASEBALL
Last week in review:
In District 24-6A, Dickinson (3-1 in district), Clear Creek (3-1) and Clear Springs (3-1) enjoyed sweeps in their season series against Clear Lake (1-3), Clear Brook (0-4) and Alvin (1-3), respectively, to gain an early edge in what was previously muddled standings. Clear Falls (3-1) split with Friendswood (2-2).
Ball High (4-2) remained firmly in the mix high up in the District 23-5A standings with a win over Fort Bend Willowridge and a split doubleheader against Fort Bend Elkins. Santa Fe (3-2) split a doubleheader against Manvel.
Games to watch this week:
Clear Springs vs. Dickinson — Potential early district title implications will be on the line as these two squads square off Tuesday and Thursday. The strength of both teams is their pitching and defense, so each run will be critical. Both teams enter the series riding the momentum of sweeps last week. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts, with the series starting Tuesday at Clear Springs and concluding at Dickinson on Thursday.
Ball High vs. Manvel — Two district title contenders tangle 7 p.m. Tuesday in Galveston when Ball High hosts Manvel in an intriguing matchup. This one will come down the Tors’ strength of pitching and defense going up against a Mavericks team that has shown the ability to put plenty of runs on the scoreboard. Both teams bounced back to win the second game of their doubleheaders Friday.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review:
The top team in District 24-6A kept on rolling, as Clear Creek (6-0) beat Dickinson (1-5) and Clear Lake (0-6). Clear Springs (4-2) also went 2-0 last week, topping Clear Brook (1-5) and Friendswood (3-3). The Lady Mustangs picked up a win over Clear Lake before their loss to the Chargers. Clear Falls (4-2) also split its games last week, losing a tough one to Alvin (5-1) before bouncing back against Dickinson.
In District 23-5A, both Santa Fe (8-1) and Ball High (6-3) had perfect weeks against Alvin Shadow Creek (2-7) and Manvel (6-3), and Fort Bend Marshall (0-9) and Fort Bend Elkins (3-6), respectively. Texas City (6-3) split, losing a shootout to Manvel before rebounding against Marshall.
Team to watch this week:
Clear Creek — The first-place Wildcats will have back-to-back tough home games when they face Clear Falls on Tuesday and Clear Springs on Thursday. Both games will feature high-quality pitching, as Clear Creek ace Megan Lee will face the Knights’ Payton Bean and the Chargers’ Kelly Maxwell. By the end of the week, Clear Creek will either have strengthened its stranglehold on 24-6A, or the district standings will get a whole lot more interesting.
Game to watch this week:
Texas City vs. Ball High — A loss for either team could be a big blow for their playoff chances, as the two county rivals tangle 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Galveston. Both teams have proven they can be explosive on offense, although the Lady Stings have been a little more consistent in that department. The Lady Tors will have to hope for a better result than the teams’ first meeting, which was an 11-0 shutout in favor of Texas City.
