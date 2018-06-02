LEAGUE CITY
Rewriting the record books in the quality Chargers program and aiding a deep playoff run, Clear Springs’ Rana Hussein is the 2018 Galveston County girls soccer player of the year.
Countless highly talented players have come through the Clear Springs girls soccer program over its past decade of existence but none have scored more goals in a single season than senior Hussein did this year. She put 27 balls in the back of the net and assisted on five other goals.
“At Springs, we’ve always been blessed with talented players, and if you’re on the team your freshman year, and you’re starting several games that tells you right there that she’s going to be an impact player,” Clear Springs head girls soccer coach Craig Foster said.
Unsurprisingly, Hussein was named District 24-6A’s offensive player of the year in the all-district awards, as Clear Springs marched its way to a second consecutive undefeated district championship (12-0-2 in 24-6A). Hussein also was a team captain and Clear Springs’ co-most valuable player, alongside senior goalkeeper Maddie Fisher.
“I improved a lot over the years, as a team leader, as well,” Hussein said. “My skill level has risen a lot, and my ability to read the game had gotten a lot better, too.”
The Chargers also had a postseason run to remember, achieving a years-long goal of returning to the Region III-6A tournament at Deer Park. There, the team had a gutsy effort against eventual regional champion Katy Cinco Ranch, but fell, 3-1.
To get to the regional tournament, Clear Springs won a thriller against Brazoswood in the regional quarterfinals. Down, 2-0, at halftime, the Chargers rallied all the way back to win, 3-2. Hussein’s goal with less than three minutes remaining was the match-winner.
“We’ve been trying to get to the regional tournament since I was a freshman,” Hussein said. “We would’ve liked to have gone to state, but I think the way we ended it was really good.”
Hussein, who came with her family to the United States from Egypt as a baby and said she has been playing soccer since age 3, actually missed her entire sophomore season for the Chargers after being invited to suit up for the Egyptian women’s national team and women’s under-18 team during World Cup qualifiers.
Foster said he remembers first seeing Hussein play in club ball when she was 9 years old. Back then, he said, she was not yet a player that could make a top-level team, but by the time she was an incoming freshman at Clear Springs, that had all changed.
“She worked her way up,” Foster said. “You see a lot of players when they’re little to when they’re growing up, they get burnt out and do something else. But, Rana has been very driven.”
Hussein recently achieved a dream of having the opportunity to play Division I collegiate soccer, as she inked a letter of intent to play for Southern Mississippi, where she said she’s looking forward to a higher level of competition.
“The speed of play is going to be a lot faster, and the fitness level is going to go up,” Hussein said.
For her future, Hussein said some of her goals include a successful return to the Egyptian national team this winter and to play professionally in Europe.
